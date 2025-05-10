Flames Prospect Luke Misa Speaks on His Commitment to Penn State

On May 5, Calgary Flames prospect Luke Misa announced via his Instagram that he has committed to Penn State University for the 2025-26 season. His commitment was somewhat of a shock as this new world of the NCAA-Canadian Hockey League (CHL) agreement is really taking shape, and many CHL players are deciding to play in the NCAA before their eligibility in Canada’s top junior league ends. I spoke with Misa about his decision to leave the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and join college hockey and why he feels this path is right for him before he decides to play pro hockey in either the ECHL, American Hockey League (AHL), or even the NHL.

Why Penn State?

Misa chose to go to Penn State because he felt it was the best fit for him. He really liked their facilities and had great conversations with both the players currently on the team and their current coaching staff, led by head coach Guy Gadowsky. He also felt that the program could develop him very well into the player that he wants to be. Other schools were talking with Misa in the hopes that he could commit to their program. But he just felt that the right fit was with the Nittany Lions. “I just feel like I fit best at Penn State,” Misa said. “I felt really comfortable with the players there, and I was able to talk with the coaches as well when I was down. It just felt like the right fit for me, and I feel like I can develop my game there.” Misa had the chance to sign an entry-level contract (ELC) with the Flames for the 2025-26 season, but chose to go to the NCAA to develop more instead of turning pro. “The option was definitely there. But I wanted to go to [Penn State] and play a couple more years before turning pro.”

Luke Misa, Mississauga Steelheads (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

This decision, although exciting for Misa as he will be embarking on a new journey, is also somewhat bittersweet as he will be leaving the Brampton Steelheads where he has played for the last four years. Misa is very thankful for the Steelheads and what they have been able to do for him in his hockey career. “I can’t thank the Steelheads enough for how much they have helped me improve my game,” he said. But this new journey will allow Misa to do something he hasn’t been able to do in his time in the OHL, and that is to focus on gaining more muscle during the season. “In the OHL, you’re playing close to 70 games a season, and it’s tough to gain strength during the year. In college, they play fewer games, so there is more opportunity during the week to gain strength. That was a big positive for me.” Misa currently weighs in at 176 pounds according to Elite Prospects, so focusing on adding muscle will be a big part of this next season for him.

What Will Misa Bring to Penn State?

Misa will bring skill, speed, and experience to the Penn State Nittany Lions. In his last two seasons with the Steelheads, he scored 81 and 85 points for a Steelheads team loaded with star talent like Porter Martone and Carson Rehkopf. He was often playing top line or at least top-six minutes for the Steelheads and was one of their key contributors throughout his time in the blue and white. He now gets the chance to go south of the border and put on a different shade of blue to play for his new team. A team that went all the way to the Frozen Four last season and just came up short against runner-up Boston University. Now with the additions of Misa and other players like U18 gold medalist Lev Katzin, the Nittany Lions once again have the chance to go very far next season. It may take Misa some time to adapt to his new role and playing in a new system, but once he starts to get a few games under his belt, he will be a great addition to this team.

Misa is super excited to be taking this new journey in his career and will bring a lot to the table for Penn State. He is going to put lots of time into getting stronger and helping his team win games. If he develops even more in the NCAA than where he is now, he could be a diamond in the rough for the Flames.