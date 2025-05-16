Flames’ Top 15 Prospects in the Organization

The Calgary Flames are turning the page. After years as a middling organization, they have been able to change their approach under general manager (GM) Craig Conroy, and have been building a strong foundation of good prospects who should be able to play a role in this team turning into a contender in the years to come.

The Flames will be able to add some more key prospects to their cupboard soon, as they are set to have two first-round picks in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Before that day comes, however, it’s time to take a look at who the top-15 current prospects in the organization are.

15. Yan Kuznetsov

Despite coming in at 15th on this list, Yan Kuznetsov will have a better opportunity than most on this list to crack the Flames’ roster for the 2025-26 season. With three American Hockey League (AHL) seasons under his belt, there are some who feel he’s ready for the bright lights of the NHL.

Kuznetsov projects to be a third-pairing defenceman at the NHL level. He will never wow anybody as he provides very little from an offensive standpoint, but plays a solid shutdown role and has great size at 6-foot-4, 209 pounds.

14. Jeremie Poirier

The additions of Zayne Parekh and Hunter Brzustewicz to the Flames organization has resulted in Jeremie Poirier’s value taking a tumble. The 22-year-old also happens to be an offensive defenceman, though one whose game hasn’t progressed in the AHL as initially expected.

Poirier’s development was hampered in 2023-24, as he was limited to just 23 games after suffering a skate laceration. He hasn’t appeared to be the same player since, and is quickly falling down the prospect pipeline as a result. There is still an NHL defenceman here, though whenever his time comes, it may be with a different organization.

13. Arsenii Sergeev

It may not be to the same level of Dustin Wolf, but the Flames seemingly have another strong goaltending prospect in Arsenii Sergeev. Ironically enough, he too was taken in the seventh round, having been selected 205th overall in the 2021 Draft.

Sergeev has spent the past four seasons playing college hockey, all of which he posted a save percentage (SV%) of .912 or higher. It will be quite interesting to see how he adjusts to the professional rankings in 2025-26, and could wind up resulting in him moving quickly up this list.

12. Andrew Basha

Andrew Basha is a player who could be all over the place on this list depending which fan or media member you talk to. The Flames’ second-round pick from the 2024 Draft certainly has a lot of upside, though his 2024-25 season with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League (WHL) was hampered due to injury.

Andrew Basha, Medicine Hat Tigers (Image: Brent Just)

Basha’s numbers regressed this season, though being limited to just 23 regular season games certainly played a part. Staying healthy will be imperative next season as he looks to show many that he is one of the top prospects in the Flames organization.

11. William Stromgren

William Stromgren was shot out of a cannon to begin the 2024-25 season with the Calgary Wranglers, but saw his production dip massively in the new year. Still, he was able to put up a solid 14 goals and 49 points in his second AHL season at just 21 years old.

Stromgren has a ton of skill and good size at 6-foot-3, but will need to take another big step with the Wranglers next season to prove that he has NHL capabilities. Another season similar to 2024-25 may suggest he is more of a “tweener” than anything else.

10. Etienne Morin

Many are higher than this on Etienne Morin, though I have my reservations. The 20-year-old blueliner was taken in the second round of the 2023 Draft with the expectation he would develop into a offensive defenceman at the NHL level. As is the issue with Poirier, the Flames have two other similar styled blueliners who are more gifted offensively.

The reservations with Morin stem from the fact that his numbers haven’t reached the same high they did in his draft-eligible season. He’s been closer to the point-per-game mark in each of the past two seasons with the Moncton Wildcats, suggesting he may not become a big offensive producer in the professional ranks as hoped. That said, he is still an intriguing prospect who could wind up proving myself and others wrong in the pro ranks next season.

9. Luke Misa

The Flames have a very interesting prospect on their hands in Luke Misa. The 19-year-old fell to the fifth round in the 2024 Draft despite a 26-goal, 81-point season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Mississauga Steelheads. The reason was due to size concerns, as he stands at just 5-foot-10, 176 pounds.

Misa was able to slightly improve on those totals in 2024-25, recording 34 goals and 85 points in 67 outings. There is no doubt that he’s gifted offensively, but until he hits the pro ranks, it’s difficult to know one way or another whether his size will impact him from becoming an everyday NHLer.

8. Rory Kerins

Many Flames fans are high on Rory Kerins, and for good reason. The 23-year-old had a breakout season with the Wranglers, recording a team-leading 33 goals and 61 points in 63 games. He was also able to earn his first NHL callup and didn’t look out of place, registering four helpers in five games.

Rory Kerins, Calgary Wranglers (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

Despite the offensive production, Kerins was sent down to the Wranglers in rather quick fashion. The reason being that aside from his offensive skill, he doesn’t bring much else. His defensive play is quite suspect, and he isn’t a good skater. In order to become an impactful NHL player, he will need to round out his game.

7. Aydar Suniev

The Flames were able to sign Aydar Suniev prior to the end of the 2024-25 season, putting an end to his college hockey career. The 20-year-old looks like a nice find in the third round of the 2023 Draft, as he put up a combined 32 goals and 63 points in 71 games with UMass Amherst.

Suniev appears ready to make the step to pro hockey, and will almost certainly spend the 2025-26 season in the AHL. The jump from the college ranks to professional hockey is a big one, and there could be an adjustment period. That said, he seems to have an NHL future ahead of him at this point.

6. Jacob Battaglia

The Flames were hoping to see an uptick in Jacob Battaglia’s offence after selecting him in the second round of the 2024 Draft, and boy did they get it. The 19-year-old was incredible for the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL in 2024-25, recording 40 goals and 90 points in 68 games. He continued that production into the postseason, logging 16 points in 11 contests.

Battaglia will spend another season in the OHL, where he will look to build upon those totals even further. He still has plenty of ways to go in terms of development, but he has all the makings of a middle-six forward who can put up solid NHL numbers.

5. Sam Honzek

After being shot out of a cannon in training camp and cracking the Flames’ opening night roster, Sam Honzek’s play cooled off significantly a short time later. The 20-year-old winger wound up spending the majority of his season in the AHL, where he had eight goals and 21 points in 52 games.

Samuel Honzek, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Honzek remains one of the better prospects in the Flames organization, as his offensive abilities mixed with his 6-foot-4 frame suggest he can become a true power forward. That said, he’s been injury prone the past few seasons, which is a concern. If he suffers another big injury in 2025-26 or his offensive numbers are similar to what we seen in 2024-25, he risks falling way down this list.

4. Henry Mews

Some aren’t as high on Henry Mews as I am, but there are signs suggesting that he isn’t just going to become an NHL defenceman, but can be a top-four guy. The 19-year-old put up 82 points in 68 OHL games split between the Ottawa 67’s and Sudbury Wolves in the OHL this past season.

Mews has committed to the University of Michigan for the 2025-26 season, which will be a good indicator on whether he’s placed too high on this list. The collegiate level is certainly a step up from the OHL, which will make him an interesting player to monitor next season. Based on this author’s perspective, however, he will continue to thrive and flash his NHL potential.

3. Hunter Brzustewicz

Brzustewicz had a ton of hype entering his first professional season in 2024-25, which made his five goals and 32 points in 70 games with the Wranglers feel rather disappointing. As has been mentioned throughout this article, however, the jump from junior hockey to the pro ranks is a big one, and to Brzustewicz’s credit, he got better as the season went on.

Though size is a concern for the 6-foot defenceman, he has a ton of offensive upside. He’s likely to begin the 2025-26 season back in the AHL, where fans should expect to see his numbers improve, possibly in dramatic fashion.

2. Matvei Gridin

The second of the Flames’ two first round picks at the 2024 Draft is looking like an excellent one. The Flames took forward Matvei Gridin at 28th overall, seeing something in him few other teams did, as he wasn’t projected by many to be a first-round selection.

Gridin spent his draft-eligible season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) but headed to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) for the 2024-25 campaign. The transition was seamless, as he had a team-leading 36 goals and 79 points in 56 games and was recently named the QMJHL’s offensive rookie of the year.

1. Zayne Parekh

This should come to the surprise of nobody. Parekh isn’t just the best prospect in the Flames organization, but is one of the better prospects in hockey overall. He has his warts defensively, but is one of the most offensively gifted defensive prospects the NHL has seen in some time. He’s also an elite skater which should ensure that his offensive transitions well to the NHL, even if it takes some time to get fully adjusted.

Zayne Parekh, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Parekh is coming off a season in which he recorded 33 goals and 107 points in 61 games with the Saginaw Spirit. He was able to give Flames fans a glimpse of what lies ahead as he scored in his NHL debut versus the Los Angeles Kings last month. Fans should be expecting to see him on the Flames blue line for the 2025-26 season.

Exciting Times Ahead in Calgary

Not only do the Flames already have a large number of solid prospects, but they should be able to add several more in the next few years as they continue down their retooling timeline. It will still be some time before this team is ready contend for a Stanley Cup, but the future is looking bright. Pair that with a new arena expected to be ready for the 2027-28 season, and you can see why Flames fans are so excited about what lies ahead.