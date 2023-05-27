Flames’ Weegar Deserves Bigger Role After World Championship

Mackenzie Weegar is trying his absolute best to end this season on a positive note. Acquired from the Florida Panthers in the blockbuster Matthew Tkachuk for Jonathan Huberdeau swap, things did not go as planned in his first year with the Calgary Flames. The team, of course, missed out on the playoffs by two points, finishing with a 38-27-17 record. To his credit, Weegar put up four goals and 31 points in 81 games, playing an average of 21:06 each night. The two-way blueliner came as advertised with the Panthers and proved he was not just the beneficiary of his former main partner and perennial All-Star Aaron Ekblad. He parlayed this into a shiny new eight-year contract valued at $50 million.

Currently, the 29-year-old has been turning heads due to his performance in this year’s IIHF World Hockey Championships. The Quebec-born rearguard is first among all tournament defensemen and leads all Canadians in scoring with ten points through eight games. His three goals also paces all defensemen and members of Team Canada.

Weegar has been consistently proving that he is capable of taking charge of games offensively while still remaining as responsible in his own end as he was previously known to be. Representing his country for the first time in his career along with fellow Flames Tyler Toffoli and Milan Lucic, Weegar has broken out as Team Canada’s best player by a longshot. He most recently posted an assist in a 4-1 victory over defending champion Finland in the quarterfinals.

What Could This Mean for the Flames?

Now some may rightfully state that the World Championships are not up to par with NHL play, as they feature pros from leagues all over the world representing their home countries. The competition and styles of play are not as stiff as they could be, but that should not take anything away from Weegar’s performance thus far. He has been a game-breaker for Canada, anchoring their top power play in addition to playing a high amount of minutes both shorthanded and at even strength. To compare, this season with the Flames, Weegar only played a grand total of 76:59 on the power play and 137 minutes shorthanded. He produced just three assists with the extra man and one shorthanded helper in his limited special teams opportunities.

Weegar’s ability to take over for Team Canada should show the Flames’ coaching staff and management that he can handle greater responsibilities for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Fellow blueliner Rasmus Andersson is and should remain the team’s power-play quarterback and top overall minute-muncher, but why can’t Weegar join him? Noah Hanifin has long been cemented as Andersson’s partner on the top pairing, whereas Weegar played his first season primary alongside either Chris Tanev or Nikita Zadorov on the second pair.

Slotting Weegar and Andersson together and putting Hanifin with Tanev has more pros than cons. Weegar and Tanev actually got out-chanced in their time together this season, whereas in their limited minutes together, Andersson and Weegar were each other’s most effective teammates statistically. They outscored the opposition by six goals and outshot them by 38. To add to that, Hanifin and Tanev were best with one another at even strength as well.

The Flames, like many other teams in today’s NHL, play their power play with four forwards and one defenseman, and that lone defenseman has tended to be Andersson or Hanifin. We’re suggesting experimenting with Weegar by replacing one of those forwards in addition to playing him alongside Andersson on the top pairing at even strength. If he continues to play as he is against some of the world’s best, the Flames will reap the benefits of doing so.

In conclusion, Weegar is almost single-handedly willing Team Canada to success after being given the reins. The Flames should take some notes. Weegar and the Canadians take on Latvia in the semifinal in their quest for the gold medal after finishing as runner-up last year.