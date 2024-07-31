Flames Have Several Goaltending Options Following Wolf’s Signing

The Calgary Flames got one of their many restricted free agent (RFA) signings out of the way on Tuesday (July 30), as they announced that they agreed to terms on a two-year deal with Dustin Wolf. This was by far and away the most important deal of the bunch to get done, as the 23-year-old is seen as one of the main building blocks for the future of the organization.

The two-year contract agreed upon by Wolf and his camp will be a two-way deal in year one, and a one-way in year two. Though a two-way deal is indicative of salary only, Wolf does remain exempt from waivers for the 2024-25 season. This gives the Flames options for the tandem they best see fit for the 2024-25 season.

Wolf-Vladar Tandem

The most probable outcome is that the Flames elect to go with Wolf and Dan Vladar as their two goaltenders out of training camp. Despite being viewed as the future starting goalie, however, Wolf may be a part of a 50/50 split given that he only has 18 games of NHL experience, while Vladar has had a full-time role in the NHL for the past three seasons.

Though the fan base isn’t sold, the Flames organization seems to think fairly highly of Vladar. This would suggest that they believe he is capable of not only splitting the net with Wolf, but even taking more of a starting role should his counterpart struggle at any point in the upcoming season.

Wolf-Cooley Tandem

The biggest news on the opening day of free agency for the Flames was the signing of Anthony Mantha, who they brought in on a one-year, $3.5 million deal. That move overshadowed several others, including the signing of goaltender Devin Cooley, who was able to ink a two-year, $1.55 million contract.

Cooley spent the first three seasons of his pro career split between the American Hockey League (AHL) and the ECHL, but was able to appear in the first six NHL games of his career with the San Jose Sharks in 2023-24. The 27-year-old is a late bloomer who is said to still have some untapped potential, making him an intriguing signing.

Though it would appear Vladar has the inside edge on Cooley for a spot with the Flames, it’s worth noting that he had his 2022-23 season ended early due to hip surgery. Should he not be fully recovered by training camp, or show regression following the procedure, Cooley may be able to earn a spot over him.

Vladar-Cooley Tandem

While this option is the least likely, it isn’t an impossibility. As mentioned, the first year of Wolf’s newly signed contract is a two-way deal, which would allow the Flames to send him to the American Hockey League (AHL). This could happen if the 23-year-old had a rough training camp, or if he were to struggle in the early going of the season.

A duo of Vladar and Cooley inspires little confidence, though Wolf is by no means a proven asset at the NHL level just yet, either. Head coach Ryan Huska is going to ice the lineup that he feels gives his team the best opportunity to win, and if he sees any concerns with Wolf, he may truly consider going with a tandem of Vladar and Cooley instead.

Internal Competition Should Benefit Flames

Though there are many fans with some concerns about the Flames goaltending heading into the 2024-25 campaign, having three goalies truly competing for a spot not only in training camp but throughout the entirety of the season should be beneficial. All three know what’s at stake, and are aware that improved play could result in a promotion, while a dip could result in them playing their way off the roster.