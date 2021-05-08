Philadelphia Flyers fans could use all the positive news they can get right now. As the team closes out their 2020-21 season without a playoff run in sight, the fans have surely lost hope in their team. Although, if the last few games have shown anything to the fans of Philadelphia, it’s been the promise and talent that the up-and-coming young guys have displayed.

Welcome to the Show

Let’s start with two youthful guys who just recently made their NHL debuts. While Western Michigan alumni Wade Allison has only played 12 games for the orange and black this season, he has performed exceptionally well. The 23-year-old right-winger has surely made his presence known with his hard-fought efforts in puck battles and in front of the net. Allison notched two goals on Friday night in the Flyers’ 4-2 win versus the Washington Capitals, earning him four points in the last three games. He’s a solid offensive player who has seemed to bring energy and life to a hurting Flyers squad. After his noteworthy efforts on Friday night, he talked about his second goal post-game, “I just went to the net and parked myself in front and the puck just bounced up and I took a swing at it, and luckily it went it.”

Wade Allison, Philadelphia Flyers (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Anaheim native Cam York made his debut for the Flyers on Friday night and nerves weren’t much of a factor for the 20-year-old, who looked like he fit right in with the team. Though he wouldn’t tally any points in his debut, the youngster definitely got fans excited for the future with his remarkable speed and vision on the ice. Don’t be surprised to see York on the starting roster for the 2021-22 season.

Congrats Cam York on your NHL debut!



101st Wolverine in the show#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/dx3LIdyDI3 — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) May 7, 2021

York signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Flyers in March 2021. Before suiting up for the orange and black, he played two seasons in the NCAA for the Michigan Wolverines, earning Big Ten Defenseman of the Year as a sophomore. The young defenseman also played a vital role as captain of the 2021 USA U20 World Junior team that went on to win the gold medal.

Farabee’s Spotlight

A shining spotlight in a season filled with tough times for the Flyers has been left winger Joel Farabee. Holding 36 points in 53 games played, Farabee hasn’t been shy on the scoresheet this year. Not only does he perform well offensively for the club, but he’s been in his fair share of scrums to stand up for his teammates. He’s a promising young player who fits the role of a Flyer all-around with all aspects of his game.

Don’t Count Me Out

While it’s hard to vouch for many players on the orange and black this season, there are a few names in particular who shouldn’t be counted out just yet. The Flyers’ elite goaltender Carter Hart faced many ups and downs throughout the year and was a much different goalie than we had seen in the past two seasons. Some fans had even questioned if he was the same top-notch goaltender we had seen the year of his debut. Given the circumstances of the shortened season and the Flyers’ defensive woes, the blame cannot be solely placed on the netminder. That being said, be on the lookout for a motivated Hart in the offseason working hard to redeem himself in the upcoming season.

Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Expectations were set high for the second-overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft, Nolan Patrick. Though the 22-year-old center performed well in his first two seasons with the Flyers, many have been disappointed with Patrick’s performance. Most commonly referred to as a “draft bust”, the former Brandon Wheat Kings star has been easily given up on by those around the league, especially Flyers fans. Nonetheless, it’s a little too early to give up on a kid whose been through two seasons affected by COVID-19, one of which he missed the majority of with migraine concerns. Patrick hasn’t had the environment, nor the team aspects to flourish since his sophomore year in the league. As a 22-year-old, he still has time to prove himself and grow into a skilled center who can throw the body around when needed.

Whether you’re looking at the Flyers’ rising young stars or seasoned youngsters, the orange and black have a bright future ahead.