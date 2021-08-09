Philadelphia Flyers Sign Carter Hart to 3-Year Extension

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed goaltender Carter Hart to a three-year contract extension. The 22-year-old was a restricted free agent and is now locked up through the 2023-24 season.

Carter Hart's three-year extension with #flyers carries a $3.979M AAV — a nod to his sweater No. 79. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) August 9, 2021

Hart was uncharacteristically inconsistent during last year’s shortened season but gets a new deal with the Flyers to continue as their franchise goaltender. The former second-round pick proved himself over his first two years in the Flyers organization, posting a combined .915 save percentage and earning 14 postseason starts in the bubble in 2019-20. Hart’s next victory will be the 50th of his NHL career after just passing 100 career appearances.

Legitimacy at the Position

Hart has been a fan favorite since being drafted by the Flyers, giving the organization a prospect with the potential to become a franchise goaltender at the NHL level. He was named the top goaltender in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) twice and the Western Hockey League’s top goaltender three times. Philadelphia grabbed him in the second round of the 2016 Draft and the youngster learned under veteran Brian Elliott as he got acclimated to the NHL game.

Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Hart only appeared in 27 games last season but saw his statistics drop well below what they have been during his career. He went 9-11-5 over 25 starts and added one shutout, the second of his young career. With the roster overhaul Philadelphia has undergone so far this offseason, Hart may be able to put together the rebound campaign fans are expecting from their promising young netminder.

New-Look Flyers

Hart’s rebound campaign will start with a new-look defensive unit after the Flyers were very active on the trade market this offseason. The team will be without defensemen Philippe Myers and Shayne Gostisbehere after both were shipped out along with forward Nolan Patrick and other assets. Philadelphia’s defense will get some welcomed additions, however, including veterans Ryan Ellis and Keith Yandle. Both experienced blueliners have established themselves at the NHL level and could spark the Flyers’ defense and push the team back into playoff contention.

Hart won’t be the only goaltender in orange looking to rebound next season. He will also have a new tandem partner as the team brought in Martin Jones to back up their goaltender of the future. Jones spent the last six seasons as the starter for the San Jose Sharks and failed to put up a save percentage better than .900 in any of the last three seasons. Hart and Flyers fans alike will be hoping his new goaltending partner and new-look defensive corps can lead to a return to the playoffs over the next three seasons and beyond.