Flyers Get Trevor Zegras From Ducks for Poehling & Draft Picks

In need of skill, the Philadelphia Flyers couldn’t pass up a low-value Trevor Zegras. They acquired the 24-year-old forward from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for center Ryan Poehling, the 45th-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, and a fourth-round pick in next year’s draft class.

OFFICIAL: We have acquired forward Trevor Zegras in exchange for forward Ryan Poehling, the 45th pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a 2026 4th-round pick. https://t.co/ltue1kEXk6 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) June 23, 2025

Though injury-riddled over the past two seasons, Zegras offers top-six upside for the Flyers. He already had back-to-back 60-point seasons on a rebuilding Ducks team by the time his age-21 campaign was over. His past two seasons haven’t been as kind, though. With 47 points in 88 games, he has been less productive and unable to stay healthy.

But Zegras is just entering his prime. Three months removed from his 24th birthday, there should be optimism for his future. He’s immediately a top-six option for Philadelphia, a team that’s lacking up front after selling Morgan Frost, Joel Farabee, and Scott Laughton before this past season’s trade deadline. The only question is if the 6-foot, 185-pounder will play at center or on the wing—he’s capable of both, but has recently leaned toward the latter. He’s in the final year of a $5.75 million cap-hit deal and will be a restricted free agent next summer, barring an extension.

As for the Ducks, they’re getting some cap space ($3.85 million), draft capital, and a speedy bottom-six center. Poehling is coming off a 31-point season with the Flyers across 68 games. He shot at a likely unsustainable 16.9%, which exceeds his previous career average of 10.5%, but he was nonetheless a solid player for Philadelphia. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound center is also useful on the penalty kill.

After the deal, the Ducks have three picks in the first two rounds of the 2025 NHL Draft, which begins on June 27 at 4 p.m. PST (7 p.m. EST). The Flyers still have six top-48 selections, however, and may not be done trading as a result.