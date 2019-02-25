The Philadelphia Flyers have traded Wayne Simmonds to the Nashville Predators for Ryan Hartman and a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2020, according to Pierre LeBrun. The pick becomes a third-round pick if the Predators win a round in the postseason.

Ryan Hartman and a pick to Philly for Simmonds https://t.co/oqf8LGSDSf — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 25, 2019

Simmonds has been one of the best power forwards in the NHL for nearly a decade. In 823 games, he’s scored 242 goals and 471 points, including six seasons of 20-plus goals, two topping the 30-goal mark.

What’s interesting about Simmonds is his ability to play all three forward positions and score in the high-20 goal department each and every season while maintaining solid playmaking ability and a very heavy, high-impact game.

Though he’s slowed down this season with only 16 goals and 27 points in 61 games, Simmonds was undoubtedly one of the more highly-coveted players at the deadline due to his play-style, history as a scorer and leadership traits on and off the ice.

The Predators acquired two big-time players in Mikael Backlund and now Simmonds as they look to make a push in a very competitive Western Conference that features the Calgary Flames, San Jose Sharks, Winnipeg Jets, the Vegas Golden Knights and the suddenly-surging St. Louis Blues.

Related: 2019 NHL Trade Deadline: Deal Tracker

For the Flyers, Hartman fits the bill for the type of player they typically like. A forward with skill and grit who can produce in a number of roles, Hartman should feel right at home on his third team in two seasons. In 64 games this season, the 24-year-old has scored 10 goals and 20 points.

Looking Back at Simmonds Trade to Flyers

It seems like a lifetime ago that Simmonds and Brayden Schenn were traded to the Flyers in the deal that saw Mike Richards and Rob Bordson shipped off to the Kings.

At the time, the Flyers had been seen as the team that traded away two stars in Richards and Jeff Carter in the same day. When looking back at the teal, however, and considering what would become of Richards later in his career, the Flyers actually came out as huge winners in the deal.

Schenn alone has become a very good player and would later net the Flyers an additional first-round pick in 2017 that the team would use to acquire Morgan Frost. There’s no need to even explain how good Voracek has been as he’s been a key member of the Flyers’ since the deal.

The Flyers would also acquire the eighth-overall selection and a third-round pick in 2011 and a second-round pick in 2012.

All of that alone sounds like a major win. Considering that hasn’t even mentioned Simmonds who made a career out of scoring 28-plus goals in a Flyers’ uniform throughout his tenure in a Flyers’ uniform says a lot about how good the haul was.