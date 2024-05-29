4 Former Canadiens Still Fighting for the Stanley Cup

Only four teams remain in contention for the 2024 Stanley Cup. Of the four remaining clubs — the New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Dallas Stars, and Edmonton Oilers — the most recent to win a championship was the Stars’ infamous 1999 Stanley Cup.

Related: Montreal Canadiens’ Recent Success With Waiver Claims

While the Montreal Canadiens found themselves dwelling near the basement for the third consecutive season, they have ties to each of the conference finalists, with one player former Hab on each of the four teams. Here is how each of those players has fared since they left Montreal.

Nick Cousins, Center (Florida Panthers)

Nick Cousins has had a reputation for being an agitator since he entered the league with the Philadelphia Flyers during the 2014-15 season. The 30-year-old has since played for the Arizona Coyotes, Vegas Golden Knights, and Nashville Predators in addition to his current club and a brief tenure with the Canadiens.

Nick Cousins, Florida Panthers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Cousins, a native of Belleville, Ontario, suited up for 58 games with the Canadiens during the 2019-20 season, before being dealt to the Golden Knights at the trade deadline. During his brief tenure, he scored nine goals and 22 points. For comparison, he posted a career-high 27 points with the Panthers in 2022-23, though he saw that total dip to just 15 in 69 games this season. He recorded a career-high 64 penalty minutes in 2023-24 and has suited up in 11 of the Panthers’ 15 playoff games.

He plays an important role as a bottom-line agitator who can contribute offensively on occasion. He has been deployed among the rotation of fourth-line forwards as the team vies for their first Cup in franchise history.

Evgeny Dadonov, Right Wing (Dallas Stars)

Evgeny Dadonov had a similarly brief stint with the Canadiens, suiting up in 50 games with the team in 2022-23 before being dealt to the Stars. He only scored four goals for the Habs — by far the lowest goal-scoring pace of his career — and managed 18 points. He exploded for 15 points in 23 games following the trade and performed at a 37-point pace in 51 games this season.

The 35-year-old Russian was a member of the Panthers from 2009-2012 before he left for the Kontinental Hockey League, although he returned to South Florida for the 2017-18 season and has been an NHL mainstay ever since. Posting a career-high 70 points in 2017-18, Dadonov has recorded a respectable 17 points in 32 playoff games with the Stars since joining them last season.

Erik Gustafsson, Defenseman (New York Rangers)

Erik Gustafsson only played in five games for the Canadiens during the 2020-21 season. However, he is most remembered for contributing to the team’s memorable Cup Final run that same season. He scored a goal and two assists in 16 playoff games, with the lone goal being a power-play tally against goaltender Connor Hellebuyck during their four-game sweep of the Winnipeg Jets.

Since leaving Montreal, Gustafsson has played for the Chicago Blackhawks, Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs, and now the New York Rangers. He posted 42 points last season, the second-best mark of his career, and scored 31 points this season in his first with the Rangers. He’s dressed in all 14 playoff games, with three assists and seeing regular time on the power play.

Brett Kulak, Defenseman (Edmonton Oilers)

Brett Kulak spent parts of four seasons with the Canadiens, where he truly established himself as an NHL mainstay. He scored 11 goals and 45 points across 215 games in Montreal before he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers for a second-round pick – that pick was later used to select top prospect Lane Hutson.

Since joining the Oilers, Kulak has set a career-high in points (20 in 2022-23) and has yet to miss a game. He’s played the full 82 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in his career. He also has two goals and seven points over 27 playoff games with Edmonton while playing top-four minutes.

However the cards may fall in these playoffs, one thing is certain: a former Canadiens player will be crowned a Cup champion for the first time in their career. Hopefully, these Habs will continue to perform as they search for hockey’s biggest prize.