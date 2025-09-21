From Crease to Community: Kit Leil’s Goal With Save Nation Hockey

In an effort to fund his way to some goalie camps and make a positive impact locally, nine-year-old Kit Leil of New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, launched a fundraising initiative that will both support his training programs and give back to the community with Save Nation Hockey.

On Sept. 17, 2025, an announcement was made on Facebook that Save Nation Hockey was going to be launching, and that there would be hats, sweaters, and t-shirts as merchandise.

Ryan Leil (Left) and Kit Leil (Right) standing with a Save Nation Hockey flag.

“The goal is simple: Kit will sell his designs to earn enough to attend one goalie development camp each year. Beyond that, he’s decided (all on his own!) that any remaining profits will go to local charities. His first chosen recipient is the SPCA.” Save Nation Hockey, Facebook

Leil has been playing goaltender within the Pictou County Minor Hockey Association (PCMHA), and with aspirations to improve his skills in the crease, he is finding a way to raise his own money for goalie camps. Leil attended Andrew’s Hockey Growth Program – Goalie Camp in August 2025 and has a goal of funding his way back to the program again in 2026.

When speaking with Ryan Leil, Kit’s father, he stated that what stood out to them was that the top priority of the camp was to build character, with the skill development coming second.

Ryan stated, “They talked about how important it is for young athletes to understand the value of what it takes to attend a camp—not just showing up, but learning the responsibility of earning their way there. That sparked something in Kit.”

With the goal of attending the next camp, Kit started brainstorming fundraising ideas and opted to go with a clothing brand. As a goaltender, Kit didn’t feel as if there was enough that “celebrates the unique spirit” of goaltenders, hence the goalie-centric brand.

For the Leil family, community has been a cornerstone of their family. Both of Kit’s parents work in well-respected community roles, and Kit picked up on the importance of the people and places around them.

When asked what to do with the funds after raising enough for the goalie camp, Kit stated, “I think everyone should have the same things in life. I want to give back to my community.”. Ryan added, “His first chosen charity is the SPCA, because of his love for animals, and from there we hope to continue supporting causes that make a difference locally.”.

Save Nation Hockey Merchandise

The first order put in for merchandise, being hats, t-shirts, and sweaters, sold out in three days. With a vast amount of support from friends, family, and the community, Kit was suddenly in need of a second order, which has already been placed for over three times as much as the first. Kit will look at pop-up shops at local hockey games, tournaments, and other local events to look to make more people a part of the journey.

When asked about any plans for the future of Save Nation Hockey, Ryan replied by stating that Kit has already been working on new designs for more merchandise, but they would love to see the brand continue to grow as more than just a clothing line. They want to see Save Nation Hockey work as a way to support different charities and connect with the goalie community.

For a long-term outlook, they would love to explore collaborations with other brands that share similar values, including the community aspect, as well as the passion Kit has, and giving back to the community.

Orders for Save Nation Hockey merchandise go through the Facebook page. Orders are available anywhere in Canada and even internationally. While they look at the complications of shipping, they are committed to making the brand available to anybody to support.