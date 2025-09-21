Ottawa Senators’ 5 Best-Case Scenarios for 2025–26

The Ottawa Senators are back in session, and the air in Ottawa is electric. Last season wasn’t perfect, but it was a huge step forward: the Senators ended their eight-year playoff drought and got a taste of what postseason hockey feels like.

Sure, they bowed out in six games against the Maple Leafs, but watching Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stützle, Jake Sanderson, and Drake Batherson take part in playoff action for the first time was a thrill. This is a young team that’s still learning the ropes, and the 2025–26 season could be the one where the Senators truly show how far they’ve come.

The roster boasts talent, the defense is solid, and the goaltending is stable, thanks to Linus Ullmark’s return. Add in a few promising rookies and some key offseason moves, and Ottawa could surprise plenty of people. Let’s break down the five best-case scenarios for the Sens this season.

Best-Case Scenario 1. Tim Stützle and Brady Tkachuk Take the Next Step

The first best-case scenario is straightforward: the Senators’ stars reach their peak. Stützle finished with 24 goals last season — a far cry from his 39 in 2022–23 — and Tkachuk could easily eclipse 55 points if everything clicks. If Dylan Cozens delivers as a reliable second-line pivot and the supporting cast, like Shane Pinto or Ridly Greig, can escape the 30-to-40 point trap, the Senators could have one of the deepest offensive groups in the Eastern Conference.

Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Imagine all core forwards performing at their peak: that’s a team capable of giving anyone in the Atlantic headaches. The team is young and maturing. If it comes together, it could happen quickly. Senators’ fans can only hope.

Best-Case Scenario 2. Some Senators’ Rookies Rise to the Occasion

The next big upside? The kids. Carter Yakemchuk, Stephen Halliday, and Tyler Boucher all have the tools. Could they make a real splash this season? Yakemchuk might grab a roster spot out of camp, while Halliday and Boucher can chip in with depth scoring and steady minutes.

If these youngsters hit, suddenly the Senators have more balance, more options, and a lot more ways to keep teams on their toes. It’s potentially a good crew of prospects. The timing of when they break through is still uncertain.

Best-Case Scenario 3. The Senators’ Defense Holds Strong

On the back end, Sanderson, Thomas Chabot, Artem Zub, and Nick Jensen give Ottawa a rock-solid core. With Jordan Spence and Tyler Kleven stepping up, the blue line suddenly looks deeper and hungrier.

Best-case scenario? The Senators stay tough defensively all season, keep the high-danger chances to a minimum, and give Ullmark a chance to shine. When your defense clicks, everything else—power play, PK, even transition offense—starts running smoother.

Best-Case Scenario 4. The Senators’ Goaltending Performs at Peak

Ullmark showed he can handle the crease, but this season, he’s fully acclimated to Ottawa and should be at his best. Leevi Merilainen provides an excellent backup and potential successor. The young Finnish netminder impressed in Ottawa last season, going 8-3-1 with a 1.99 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage over 12 NHL games.

Best case? Ullmark stays healthy and dominant, giving the Senators confidence game in and game out. Combine that with the defensive improvements, and Ottawa’s goals-against numbers could rank near the top of the league.

Best-Case Scenario 5. The Senators’ Coaching and Culture Continue to Elevate

Head coach Travis Green’s first season proved he can get results. The best-case scenario this season is that the team fully buys into his system, veterans guide the young players, and the overall culture grows stronger.

Players like Claude Giroux, David Perron, and Lars Eller are exactly who they are. Fans should expect them to step up when needed, mentoring the rookies while keeping the team competitive night in and night out. The team has a nice blend of older players, stars growing toward their prime seasons, and youth who could break through.

What’s Next for the Senators?

This season will reveal how far Ottawa has come. Will Stützle and Tkachuk reach their full potential? Can the rookies translate potential into points? And will the Senators’ defense and goaltending hold up over a full 82-game grind? These are the questions fans will be watching closely.

The Atlantic Division isn’t going to roll over, but with the Montreal Canadiens still a bit iffy and the Toronto Maple Leafs figuring things out after losing a key player, Ottawa has a real shot to climb the standings. They’re not Stanley Cup favorites yet, but with the stars hitting their stride, rookies stepping up, a tighter defense, and steady coaching, 2025–26 could be the season the Sens really make some noise.

For fans, it feels like the team is finally on the right track.