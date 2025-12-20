Frost End Fleet’s Undefeated Streak With 5-2 Victory

On Friday, Dec. 19, the Minnesota Frost hosted the Boston Fleet for their second meeting of the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. The first in the series saw a 4-1 victory for Boston at Agganis Arena. However, the Frost came out swinging in this game with three goals before Boston scored their first. Minnesota won 5-2, handing the Fleet their first loss of the season.

Game Recap

Off a faceoff just six minutes in, the puck found Kendall Cooper at the blue line. She took a shot, but Aerin Frankel made the initial save. Taylor Heise skated up to collect the loose puck and took a shot of her own. Kendall Coyne Schofield was in front of the net to tip the puck in for Minnesota’s first goal of the night.

Kendall Coyne Schofield, Minnesota Frost (Photo by /PWHL)

Just six minutes later, Lee Stecklein took a wrist shot from the blue line. Dominique Petrie got her stick on the puck and tipped it in for Minnesota’s second of the night.

Early in the second, Denisa Krizova made a breakaway with the puck. Her shot was blocked by Frankel, but Britta Curl-Salemme was close behind. She picked up the rebound and finished the play with a tip-in goal.

Nine minutes into the third, Haley Winn skated the puck around the boards and up towards the net. Her shot was blocked, but Olivia Mobley collected the rebound. She took a shot to score her first PWHL goal and the first of the night for Boston.

Just 24 seconds later, Mobley set up Riley Brengman for a chance. Her shot bounced off the crossbar and into the net to score her first PWHL goal. Two firsts for two Boston rookies tonight.

While the Fleet had pulled Frankel to try and even this game up, Katy Knoll sent the puck into the empty net to give the Frost a two-goal lead once more.

Eight seconds remained on the clock, and Kelly Pannek sent another empty-net goal home to ensure the Frost’s victory.

Next Up

Both teams will be back in action on Sunday, Dec. 21. The Fleet will travel to take on the Seattle Torrent while the Frost will stay home and host the Ottawa Charge.

The season series between the Fleet and the Frost will continue in Minnesota on March 29.