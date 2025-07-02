Get to Know the Anaheim Ducks’ 2025 Draft Class

The Anaheim Ducks had quite a large draft class in 2025. While they only had one pick in the first round, the team had 10 total picks, and they created a group of young players of all positions and talents. While Ducks fans have probably heard plenty about first-round pick Roger McQueen, other draftees have flown under the radar. What kind of players did the Ducks end up drafting for their future?

Roger McQueen

Selected 10th overall, McQueen is a center who was playing with the Brandon Wheat Kings in the Western Hockey League (WHL) and hails from Saskatoon. The 6-foot-5 forward put up 20 points in 17 games with the Wheat Kings last season. He is known for having a fast and technical style of play. He creates crafty plays, is an accurate passer, and defends the puck one-on-one before getting numerous net-front chances. He’s fast, slick, and skilled.

Eric Nilson

Eric Nilson is a 6-foot Swedish-Canadian forward who played for Djurgardens IF in Sweden last season. He put up an impressive 50 points in 49 games in the Djurgardens organization and represented Sweden internationally, where he tallied 31 points across all competitions. He is a skilled two-way center who skates fast, reads the puck well, and stifles opponents with ease.

Lasse Boelius

Lasse Boelius, a Finnish defenseman, was drafted in the second round. He stands at 6-foot-1 and is known for being a puck-moving defenseman. With his Finnish team, Assat, he tallied 20 points in 41 games and was a point-per-game player at the international level (30 points in 29 games).

Lasse Boelius, Team Finland (Photo credit: Pasi Mennander)

Offensive defensemen are becoming increasingly valued in the NHL, particularly on teams that do not have elite power forwards in their lineup. Boelius is a quick skater, a skilled puck handler, and not afraid to jump right into the action and join rushes or attacks.

Noah Read

Noah Read is a speedy Canadian forward who plays with the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League. Last season, he notched 26 points in 45 games with the Knights. Though he is not huge in stature (6 feet, 170 pounds), he plays a physical game. He will often throw game-shifting hits, push his way to the puck, and turn defensive plays into offensive rushes. He’s skilled offensively, too, forcing turnovers, picking up loose pucks, and finding the back of the net with a surprisingly quick release.

Drew Schock

American defenseman Drew Schock joins Anaheim from the United States Hockey League. On their development and junior teams, he posted a combined 54 points in 93 games– an impressive statistic for a defenseman. The 6-foot skater is virtually non-stop on the ice and “impossible to miss”, per Elite Prospects’ Draft Guide. He’s a dynamic skater who is valuable on both forecheck and backcheck due to his ability to pressure opponents, find open passing lanes, and use his body defensively.

Elijah Neuenschwander

As the only goalie drafted by the Ducks, Elijah Neuenschwander stands out among his fellow draftees. He is a Swiss goaltender who seems easily ready for NHL-level training and refinement. He stays focused and moves with ease, especially when the puck gets lost in a scramble. At 6-foot-4, size is a definite advantage for Neuenschwander as a goalie.

Related: Anaheim Ducks Draft Roger McQueen 10th Overall

With HC Friborg-Gotteron, he finished the 2024-25 season at an 11-5-0 record. He also joined Team Switzerland in their international competitions, where he averaged a .890 save percentage. With further development, he could find himself part of an elite Ducks’ goaltending tandem.

Alexis Mathieu

Alexis Mathieu, who plays for Baie-Comeau Drakkar, is a defenseman through and through. His statistics don’t effectively tell his story, because defending the puck is his M.O. At 6-foot-4 and 196 pounds–with plenty of room to grow–size is his best asset. Mathieu plays a violent, physical game similar to Ducks’ captain Radko Gudas. He also has great mobility and can shut down lanes or insert himself into rushes to defend the puck effectively.

Emile Guite

Chicoutimi Sagueneens forward Emile Guite joined the Ducks’ draft class in the fifth round. He put up 30 points in 59 games last season with the Sagueneens. The Canadian’s professional-level skills are just beginning to take shape and will need continued development before he is ready for the NHL. However, his offensive positioning and powerful shot are his strongest skills. He also has quick footwork and is able to find gaps in coverage to fire pucks at the net. At 6-foot-2 and 179 pounds, he is already sizeable and will likely grow still, which could make him a force on the ice in time.

Anthony Allain-Samake

Canadian Anthony Allain-Samake is another thoroughbred defenseman who played with the Sioux City Musketeers in 2024-25. He posted 14 points in 61 games, all coming from assists. Allain-Samake shines on the blue line. He is mobile and able to move through opponents before ripping the puck across to an open teammate. He’s also creative in his plays and can use his 6-foot-2 frame to his advantage when defending.

Brady Turko

The final player drafted by the Ducks in 2025 is forward Brady Turko of the Wheat Kings, alongside McQueen. With the Wheat Kings, he notched 26 points in 68 games. The 6-foot Canadian still has room for growth and development before he is ready for professional play, but the Ducks were willing to take a chance on him because of his potential. Turko has shown impressive growth in his recent seasons– “His first season of U18 hockey, he put up a respectable 43 points in 44 games, but the next season, accustomed to the pace of play and the league in general, he exploded for 41 goals and 90 points in 41 games. He’s already got one season in the WHL under his belt in which he posted 26 points in 68 games, so perhaps there’s another big offensive jump in his future,” says Rob Mahon about the player.

These 10 players join the pipeline of talented young skaters and goalies drafted by the Ducks in recent years. Beckett Sennecke, Stian Solberg, Leo Carlsson, Damian Clara, and others are proving that the future of the Ducks is definitely looking up.