Goalie Shocker Among 3 Possible Mid-Season Moves for Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have taken a more measured approach to this year’s free agency period. Instead of signing several players out of the gate, the team added only two after trading Viktor Arvidsson and Evander Kane, then losing Corey Perry, Connor Brown, and John Klingberg to other offers. But are Andrew Mangiapane and Curtis Lazar going to be their only additions? Not if recent history is any indication of future behavior.

After back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Final, the Edmonton Oilers remain in win-now mode as they gear up for the 2025-26 season. Part of how they got to the Final twice is by adding key pieces mid-season. Last year, it was John Klingberg. The year prior, it was Corey Perry. Even Evander Kane joined the team midway through a season and took off, leading the Oilers in playoff scoring that same year. The Oilers are expected to remain aggressive in their pursuit of upgrades throughout the year.

Here are three players the team could target mid-season to help push them over the top.

Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh Penguins

Veteran winger Bryan Rust could emerge as a key trade target for the Oilers. According to John Yohe of The Athletic, both Rust and teammate Rickard Rakell have surfaced in trade speculation this offseason. Notably, Rust’s no-movement clause has expired, making a potential deal more feasible.

Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He writes:

“Their names are out there in trade buzz, and, as of about 24 hours ago, Rust’s no-movement clause is a thing of the past. Were I a betting man, I’d bet that both men will begin the season as Penguins in October. … I would not, however, bet that both men will be Penguins by the conclusion of the 2025-26 season. At least one of them will be gone by the NHL trade deadline.” source – ‘Understanding Penguins’ free-agency moves: Observations on Anthony Mantha signing and more’ – Josh Yohe – The Athletic – 07/02/2025

The Penguins are reportedly “tanking” this season, and Rust, 32, remains a valuable two-way forward known for scoring touch. He’s also fairly compensated for his production, which, while a challenge on the salary cap, could make him attractive to a contender like Edmonton in future seasons.

The Penguins will likely be willing to take back salary in any trade and want future assets as part of the deal. Given Rust’s track record, he could command a first-round pick in return. For the Oilers, adding a versatile, experienced winger like Rust would be a priority ahead of the trade deadline, especially if Mangiapane doesn’t pan out as hoped.

Marc-André Fleury, Retired Goaltender

The Oilers’ goaltending situation remains a question mark. Stuart Skinner has performed admirably, but there’s a lingering belief that the team would like a more consistent option. One surprising name that has emerged is none other than Marc-André Fleury.

After a 21-year NHL career, Fleury officially retired this past season. However, according to player agent Allan Walsh, five teams have already reached out to gauge his interest in a potential comeback. While Fleury has remained firm in his decision to retire—at least for now—there’s speculation that the Oilers could be one of the teams making inquiries.

The Oilers have explored unconventional avenues in the past. If Fleury gives any hint that he’s rethinking his decision to hang up his pads, a one-year, bonus-laden contract could give Fleury the chance to chase another Stanley Cup while providing the Oilers with invaluable experience between the pipes.

Could the lure of one last playoff run tempt the future Hall of Famer to reconsider?

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Free Agent Forward

Evgeny Kuznetsov is another intriguing name who could become a mid-season option for Edmonton. The 33-year-old center is plotting his NHL return after parting ways with SKA Saint Petersburg of the KHL this past April. His agent, Shumi Babaev, confirmed that Kuznetsov has no intention of returning to the KHL and is in discussions with several NHL teams for the upcoming season.

While Kuznetsov’s recent years have been rocky, including a stint in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, that kind of thing hasn’t hindered the Oilers, assuming they believe the player can help. The question becomes, how much can someone like Kuznetsov help? He has a Stanley Cup ring and 575 career NHL points. He also posted 37 points in 39 games in the KHL last season.

Kuznetsov is seeking an opportunity where he can play a meaningful role, not necessarily a reunion with his former clubs. He might take his time, staying in shape and waiting for a team to inquire. If the Oilers trade Adam Henrique or encounter injuries or need to add offensive creativity to their middle six, Kuznetsov could be a low-risk, high-reward signing.