Karlsson, Fleury Lead Golden Knights to 6-0 Win over Flames

LAS VEGAS — William Karlsson had his third straight multipoint game, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 34 shots for his league high-tying 10th victory this season and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Calgary Flames 6-0 on Sunday night.
Fleury, who improved to 14-4-1 all-time against Calgary, got his fifth career shutout against the Flames and 58th all time, which moved him into a tie for 19th in NHL history with Jon Ross Roach.
Karlsson had two goals and an assist, giving him seven goals and seven assists over the last 11 games for Vegas and a team-leading 23 points.
Paul Stastny, Max Pacioretty and Cody Eakin also scored for Vegas, while defenceman Nate Schmidt had four assists, a new career-high for the defenceman for points in a game.
Cam Talbot made 31 saves to drop to 1-5-0 this season for Calgary, which has never won inside T-Mobile Arena.
More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports
The Associated Press