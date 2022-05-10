Gulls’ Nikolas Brouillard Was a Swiss Army Knife in 2021-22

“Skater” is a loose term that describes any player in hockey who is not a goalie. Usually, a skater is designated as either a forward or defenseman. This season, however, Nikolas Brouillard has become a far more dynamic “skater” than most. For the 26-year-old, being a member of the San Diego Gulls meant shifting throughout the lineup to give his squad the best chance to win.

(Scott Dinn/San Jose Barracuda)

In the first playoff game of 2022, Brouillard slotted onto the second line, playing left wing alongside Bryce Kindopp and Hunter Drew, who transitioned from defenseman to forward for this season. The following night in an elimination game, Brouillard was on the third defensive pairing next to Brogan Rafferty. This versatility has been on display throughout the season.

Brouillard finished the season with 13 goals and 39 assists in 66 games, primarily as a forward. He had stints as both a first-line winger and first-pairing defenseman due to his excellence at both positions.

Brouillard’s Season

When the team is at full strength, head coach Joel Bouchard prefers to use Brouillard as a forward, but in a season impacted by injury and COVID-19 for both the Gulls and Anaheim Ducks, players are regularly in and out of the lineup.

“That’s the way it goes, being a coach in the AHL,” said Bouchard. “You look at the board one day and have the lines and the combinations you like on power play, and all of a sudden, the next day, you’re losing three guys.” This constant change has opened up opportunities for players who are willing to take advantage of it.

In his second season with San Diego, the French Canadian did just that. As the coach put it, “He was the Swiss Army knife for us all year.” Bouchard noted Brouillard split his time between winger and defense pretty evenly. “On the backend, it would’ve been really hard for me to crack the lineup when everyone was healthy,” Bouchard said. “So, I took the opportunity as a forward.”

The head coach was proud of the way Brouillard and the rest of the Gulls roster handled themselves throughout the season, which will only help their development. “When you coach in the American League, it’s about the player, it’s about their progression, it’s about the experience,” offered Bouchard.

As with many American Hockey League (AHL) teams, the Gulls had to deal with injury, illness, and callups throughout the season, and Bouchard felt having such a versatile player is “actually really useful as a coach.”

The feeling was mutual. Brouillard was fond of Bouchard and his coaching staff’s first season in San Diego. He said, “They were giving me the confidence I needed to perform. I knew whenever I was gonna go to forward or back to D, that they were going to give me the time I needed to adjust.”

Brouillard took advantage of his opportunity, finishing the season tied for fourth in goals, first in assists, and second in points on the squad; and his 66 games were one shy of Bryce Kindopp, who led the team.

Brouillard’s Future in San Diego

Unfortunately, the McGill University graduate’s AHL contract concluded this season. With two largely successful campaigns already under his belt, I would expect both the Gulls and Brouillard to be interested in an extension. If you don’t trust me, take it from Brouillard himself. He stated in his exit interview that he is “gonna be looking to come back here next year… I’m a free agent, so I (will) have to sign, but obviously, I would like to sign here again.”

Should that happen, the team would likely bring back him as a winger. Although, until the Gulls and Ducks re-sign their pending free agents, the minor league club looks thin up front and on the back end. If not with the Gulls, minor league teams will always have a need for versatile skaters capable of filling in throughout the lineup. Until then, Brouillard will take a couple of weeks off before preparing for next season.

Do you think San Diego should bring back the incredibly dynamic skater? Let me know in the comments below!