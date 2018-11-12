Jaroslav Halak Shuts Down Vegas Golden Knights

BOSTON — Jaroslav Halak stopped 37 shots to help the Boston Bruins to an 4-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night.

David Pastrnak scored again, and Danton Heinen, Jeremy Lauzon and Brad Marchand also had goals as Boston won for the fourth time in six games. Halak has won all three starts against the Golden Knights while allowing a total of five goals.

Cody Eakin scored for Vegas and Malcolm Subban finished with 33 saves. The Golden Knights lost for the third time in four games on their road trip.

One day after his second hat trick of the season, Pastrnak scored on the power play for his league-leading 16th goal to cap the scoring with 3:52 left.

The Bruins had seven power plays, including three two-man advantages.

Heinen scored on a tip 2:54 into the game and Lauzon got the first of his career into an empty net as he took advantage of Subban’s misplay off the end boards with 2:09 left in the opening period.

Marchand made it 3-0 just as a Bruins power play ended when he flipped the puck past Subban from his knees at the top of the crease 58 seconds into the second.

Eakin converted a pass from Alex Tuch with 9:05 remaining in the middle period to get Vegas on the scoreboard.

NOTES: Bruins D Brandon Carlo missed the game with an upper body injury. … Vegas F Max Pacioretty was held off the scoresheet and has one goal in his last 11 games. … Bruins D Zdeno Chara has failed to record a point in 13 of the last 14 games. … Vegas has now dropped eight of 11 on the road.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: Host Anaheim on Wednesday night.

Bruins: At Colorado on Wednesday night to open a four-game road trip.

