

There was a lot of news coming out of Sportsnet’s Saturday Headlines segment. Everything from the Toronto Maple Leafs moving onto the next phase of negotiations with William Nylander to trade action coming out of Pittsburgh. When it comes to coaches, will Joel Quenneville sit on the sidelines for very long?

Also, there are reports about which teams might put together something for Nylander and some speculation the Los Angeles Kings might have interest in a high-end forward.

Quenneville to Hop Back Into Coaching?

When asked how long recently released head coach Joel Quenneville might be out of work, the response was, “He’s certainly ready and willing to coach again as early as this season,” Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos said. “He’s going to enjoy his family time but when teams are ready to talk he’s ready to listen.”

Kypreos says a team may need to “add another three or possibly four years to a contract extension and that could run you anywhere between $15-20 million.” He’s currently making $6 million per season to sit at home and not coach. Chicago may choose to contribute to his salary to get out from under paying that deal, but any new team will still need to pay handsomely to acquire him as a coach.

Kypreos also added that Quenneville is not interested in a rebuild so that could leave the LA Kings and Anaheim Ducks on the outside looking in. What that means for an expansion team like Seattle is also unknown.

Next Phase For William Nylander and Maple Leafs

Elliotte Friedman said the Toronto Maple Leafs would still like to sign forward William Nylander if they have a choice but are now moving onto the next phase of negotiations which is formally telling teams to submit proposals including names of players they wouldn’t be willing to move off their roster.

Kyle Dubas declined to comment on if that rumor was accurate and Kypreos said the Maple Leafs may be willing to go as high as $40 million over 6 years to sign him but that has not been an official offer by the Leafs and if an extension happens, it likely won’t happen until the final hours before he’s ineligible to play in the NHL this season.

As for speculation on teams that might put together offers, the New York Rangers would love to add someone like Nylander as would the Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes.

Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe also believes the New York Rangers but added the Bruins would welcome Nylander even if the Leafs would not likely ship him to a division rival. If Toronto wasn’t shy about moving him there, they could get a good return as the Bruins would have to surrender a good young player.

He writes:

The Bruins, searching for an answer at No. 3 center, would welcome Nylander, particularly with their top two pivots, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, now members of the over-30 men’s league… it would mean surrendering prime young talent (among the likes of Jake DeBrusk, Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo,… source: ‘Kings, Blackhawks made coaches scapegoats’ – Kevin Paul Dupont – Boston Globe- 11/11/2018

Penguins Stirring Up Trade Market

After Penguins GM Jim Rutherford went public with the fact he’d be willing to trade Daniel Sprong, it stirred up some interest in the trade market and the Penguins are willing to make a move. The organization wants to find some secondary scoring help behind their big guns and Friedman wondered if there was a deal that could be made between Anaheim and Pittsburgh.

Panarin to the Kings?

Dupont also suggests the Los Angeles Kings’ need to get younger and faster might make them a prime candidate to go hard after a player like Artemi Panarin. As he describes it, LA is a good fit “particularly because of his (Panarin’s) desire to land in a big city with a robust Russian community.”

This doesn’t mean the Kings have the assets to trade for Panarin or that Columbus would want any of the pieces LA would be willing to move, but it is an interesting point of conversation as the Kings are prime for a shakeup and could give one of the bigger returns to the Blue Jackets who need to get something out of trading Panarin, especially if they do so during the season.