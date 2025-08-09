How Long Can the Panthers Expect Brad Marchand to Perform at Playoff Level?

The Florida Panthers continue to celebrate winning their second straight Stanley Cup. They became the first team since the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021 to win back-to-back Cups. They look to become the first team since the New York Islanders in the early 1980s to win three straight.

Last trade deadline, the team acquired long-time Boston Bruins forward and captain Brad Marchand. He ended up being a huge piece to Florida’s Cup run this past postseason with ten goals and ten assists. As a result, he was rewarded with a six-year, $31.5 million deal with an annual average of $5.25 million per season. But can he continue to play at the level he played at last season?

Injuries Have Caught Up to Marchand

When he was originally traded to the Panthers, Marchand was still recovering from an upper-body injury. This, however, points to his history. In his 16-year NHL career, he’s only played a full season in the 2013-14 and 2023-24 seasons. Both were with the Bruins.

Granted, some of those games missed were due to suspension or simply rest before the playoffs. But regardless, he has missed time due to injury, and a player’s best ability is availability. Another injury at this point in his career could jeopardize how much longer he plays.

Marchand’s Style of Play Can Risk a Big Injury at 37

Marchand is infamously known around the league as a pest with his gritty style of play. That is extremely welcoming in the Panther lineup with some sandpaper guys like Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) reacts after scoring a goal on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the second period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

But with his play comes a ton of bodily risk. As previously mentioned, he’s only played a full season twice in his career. That style of play is one of the biggest factors in his history. At 37, his body can only handle so much, especially if he gets under someone’s skin on the other end of the ice.

When Marchand’s Contract is Up, He’ll be 43 Years Old

As mentioned earlier, Marchand signed an extension this past offseason to stay in Broward County, Florida, for the next six seasons. But here’s the big kicker about his contract: once it expires, he will be 43 years of age. Meaning he could be playing three seasons at age 40 or older.

Only 62 players in NHL history have played games over the age of 40. While Florida is no stranger to older legends coming to town, such as Jaromir Jagr, a team in a competitive state of mind may not be able to ice a guy who’s playing in his 40s. Especially given the atmosphere of the playoffs and late regular-season hockey.

Can Marchand Defy Father Time?

Of course, anything is possible. At 37, he still showed the league why he should still be focused on with his performance in the Cats’ Stanley Cup victory.

Not only is he an older guy to win a Stanley Cup, but he has some company. His teammate in goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is turning 37 this season, and he already has won back-to-back Cups. Los Angeles Kings forward Corey Perry has already been in five of the last seven Stanley Cup Finals, and he just turned 40. If they can keep continuing to play at a great level at an older age, Marchand can do the same.