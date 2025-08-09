3 Fringe Maple Leafs Forwards Who Could Break Out in 2025-26

As the Toronto Maple Leafs get ready for training camp, a bunch of players are quietly jockeying for spots and bigger roles. These aren’t the headline stars everyone talks about—they’re the guys who might not be household names yet but could surprise us all if things work out well. It’s that “bubble” group of forwards who have shown flashes of skill one place or another. However, none of them have quite nailed down consistent NHL time. This season, some of those players could make a real impact if given the chance.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Contract Rankings Dip Tied to Serious Concern

Three names that frequently appear are Easton Cowan, Max Domi, and Nicholas Robertson. Each brings something different to the table. Cowan’s got the drive and junior pedigree, but questions remain about whether he’s ready for prime time or the grind of the NHL. Domi has shown he can be a perfect fit beside Auston Matthews, but his inconsistency and silly penalties sometimes hold him back. And Robertson? Logic suggests he won’t be with the team when the season begins. That said, it doesn’t take much reading of comments at the end of posts to see that Maple Leafs fans are surprisingly vocal about their desire to give him more time. Many believe he has been overlooked and deserves a fair chance.

Let’s dig into what’s going on with each of these guys.

Easton Cowan: Start Now or Spend More Time Developing?

Easton Cowan’s name keeps popping up whenever people talk about who might crack the Maple Leafs’ lineup this fall. He was a standout in junior hockey, and that kind of success always gets fans excited. But there’s a fair bit of caution too. Making the jump from junior to the NHL is huge. The schedule is long and brutal, the pace and physicality are on a different level, and Cowan hasn’t played any professional games yet.

That’s why some think the Maple Leafs should be patient and start him in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Toronto Marlies. The good news for Toronto is that Cowan is waiver-exempt, allowing them to send him down without risking losing him, thereby providing a safer space for his development. All that said, it would be a horrible situation to replicate the fiasco the team played out with Nicholas Robertson.

A couple of pre-seasons, he should have made the team out of training camp, but he was the easiest to move down – and the coaching staff did so without blinking. In retrospect, did that set back Robertson’s game?

Easton Cowan, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

On the other hand, Cowan has impressed scouts and Maple Leafs insiders alike with his relentless work ethic and ability to outperform expectations. He reminds some fans of Matthew Knies, who skipped the AHL and made an immediate impact in the NHL (during the postseason, no less). If Cowan comes to camp strong and shows he belongs, it might be hard to keep him off the roster. Maybe he even ends up in the top six or becomes a surprise Calder candidate. Either way, whether he starts in the NHL or the AHL, it’s clear the Maple Leafs see him as a player worth watching closely this season.

Max Domi: Can He Recapture the Magic Next to Matthews?

When Mitch Marner was out with an ankle injury last spring, Max Domi stepped in beside Auston Matthews and immediately reminded everyone why he can be special. Their chemistry was electric—Domi’s passing and quick reads meshed perfectly with Matthews’ scoring ability. Matthews even said they complemented each other well. The results also showed that Toronto outscored opponents 23–13 at even strength when those two were on the ice together.

Related: Projecting the Maple Leafs’ Opening Night Roster

Heading into 2024–25, Domi’s biggest strengths aren’t always on the scoresheet—they’re his energy in how he approaches every game. Coaches and teammates appreciate that he consistently shows up ready to compete, regardless of the situation. Sure, he hasn’t put up the flashy numbers from that earlier run, but his willingness to shoot more and push the pace has kept him valuable.

Still, fans have a love-hate relationship with Domi because he can disappear for stretches and take bad penalties at the worst times. If he can figure out how to control that and play smarter, there’s no reason he can’t be a real difference-maker again, especially if he gets to play alongside Matthews once more.

Nicholas Robertson: With a Chance, Can He Produce?

Nicholas Robertson’s story with the Maple Leafs has been a bit of a rollercoaster. Many still assume he will be moved because of his contract situation (I’m one of those people). But surprisingly, he’s got a lot of fan support right now. A lot of people feel he’s never really been given a fair shake—often stuck on the fourth line or sitting out games despite showing flashes of scoring ability when he’s been on the ice. Some fans even hint he’s been “sandbagged” by the organization, held back more by circumstance than lack of skill.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Looking at the numbers, there’s reason for optimism. Robertson’s goals per 60 minutes stack up well against some of the Maple Leafs’ regular forwards. When he’s played with more responsibility, he’s shown he can finish plays and create chances. Some fans think he’s even more consistent offensively than Cowan right now and could be a reliable scorer.

Depth scoring is expected to be huge this season, and if someone slips or gets injured, Robertson could slide into a top-six spot, providing the team with a much-needed boost. Whether the team agrees with all this remains to be seen, but many fans are hoping Robertson finally gets his chance to prove he belongs.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

With camp just around the corner, the battle for forward spots looks wide open. Cowan will have to show whether he’s ready to jump straight into NHL action or if another season in the AHL is the smarter move. Domi’s future depends a lot on his ability to bring steady energy and cut down on costly mistakes—if he can do that, he could be a vital piece beside Matthews again. And Robertson’s supporters will be watching closely, hoping the Maple Leafs give him a real opportunity to shine after years of being on the outside looking in.

Related: Maple Leafs Roster Set on Paper—but Far From Settled

Beyond these three, the Maple Leafs’ forward group is still evolving. New players, trades, and lineup shifts will keep things interesting, but what’s clear is the team needs more depth scoring and consistency. These bubble players could hold the keys to that if they’re ready to seize their moment. For Toronto fans, this offseason is a reminder that sometimes the difference-makers come from unexpected places—and 2024–25 could be the season those fringe forwards take the leap.