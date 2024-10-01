Hurricanes’ Jackson Blake Growing His Stock Throughout Preseason & Training Camp

If you’re the Carolina Hurricanes, you have to feel good about the growth of the prospects in the system who seem to have taken that next step. Gleb Trikozov and Noel Gunler showed up at the Prospect Showcase tallying five points (unofficially) each and have shown more of that since the start of training camp and the preseason games. Entering the preseason, it seemed that Bradly Nadeau was the odds-on favorite to be the prospect who could win a main roster spot out of camp. However, as the days have passed, it seems that another contender has supplanted himself as someone who can make a case to join the Hurricanes on Oct. 11 vs the Tampa Bay Lightning on opening night.

Jackson Blake since the start of camp has shown why he was a Hobey Baker finalist last season with the University of North Dakota. In his two preseason game appearances, his most recent one sent everyone into a frenzy on a gorgeous wrist shot for a top-shelf snipe, he has everyone talking about how he can force his way onto the roster. That being said, does it make sense to put Blake on the opening night roster?

Buy, Buy, Buy on Blake

Blake during his career at the University of North Dakota had one to remember as he tallied 38 goals, 64 assists, and 102 points in 79 games for the Fighting Hawks. The 21-year-old Minnesota native right-winger played in one game for the Hurricanes last season and some believed that he is more than likely to start 2024-25 in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Chicago Wolves. However, that does not seem to be the case as he has shown game in and game out why the Hurricanes chose him 109th overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Which to be honest, looks like an absolute steal.

Blake seems to be the type of player that Rod Brind’Amour looks for within his system. What makes him lethal is his passing ability and what he can do with the puck on his stick. He has become an elite versatile playmaker who has tremendous puck-handling abilities and a high hockey IQ. As we’ve seen over the last few days, he has worked on his wicked pro release and developed a more powerful shot that can, and has, found the back of the net with ease. Furthermore, his shot has gotten more lethal over his time with North Dakota, especially on the power play.

After the Hurricanes lost 5-4 in overtime to the Florida Panthers on Sept. 28, Brind’Amour had high praise for the winger. He stated postgame, “He’s been maybe one of the better players, if you’re being honest about it. He’s very noticeable every shift. It’s not just shifts here and there. He had the bulk of the scoring chances and was around it. It felt like when he was out there something good might happen. He had his blemishes too like the rest of these young guys, but it was all from trying to put the puck in the net. He’s definitely a dynamic player and plays with a little grit too.”

When Brind’Amour mentions grit, we know he means physicality and that is something Blake has worked into his utility belt since going to North Dakota. When he was drafted he was 148 pounds, now he comes in at 180 pounds after just putting on muscle. At 21 years old, Blake has made himself into a complete player who just needs to smooth a couple of rough edges out to be the dynamic player people know he can be.

What helps Blake not get too high or too low is by staying in the moment and taking it day by day. He stated recently while talking to the media, “Just be present. Every day is a good opportunity. Any time you’re with these guys, whether it be at this rookie tournament, preseason, or wherever, it’s a good opportunity. I’ve really been looking forward to this event and I know that no matter what happens here it’s going to be a positive.”

That is a good approach for someone who is coming into his first full professional season in hockey after one game with the Canes in 2023-24. It is a big step to go from the NCAA to the NHL but it seems like Blake could be the guy to make that leap, especially if he plays well in the last full week of camp and the three upcoming preseason games. It’ll be interesting to see what path the Hurricanes go down as they seem to be content with an all-veteran team with no prospects or maybe one prospect breaks out like Seth Jarvis did in 2021 to stay with the team. If there is someone who could do it, it’s Blake.

Next Preseason Game

The next preseason game for the Hurricanes is on Wednesday, Oct. 3 vs. the Nashville Predators. It’s their Community Game where all tickets are general admission at $10 per ticket. All ticket revenue from the game will go to Hurricane Helene Relief after the devastation of Western North Carolina. The game will be streamed on the Hurricanes website at 7 p.m. Eastern and fans can listen to it on 99.9 The Fan with Mike Maniscalco on the call with Tripp Tracy.