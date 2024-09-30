Jeremy Swayman’s Agent Makes Statement After Cam Neely Comments

As negotiations continue between star goaltender Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins, comments from both parties have caused some controversy. The Bruins have already traded their other top-tier goaltender, Linus Ullmark, to the Ottawa Senators, and that leaves Swayman with plenty of leverage in the negotiation.

Swayman has spoken about his approach to the negotiations this year, and how it is a much different approach than the negotiation last offseason that led to an arbitration hearing. He talked about his education in how things worked, as well as wanting to set a new standard for the goaltending market in the NHL.

Neely Infers $64 Million Contract Offered

Neely met with media members at TD Garden on Sept. 30, and when asked about the ongoing Swayman contract negotiations, Neely said “I don’t want to get into the weeds with what his ask is, but I know that I have 64 million reasons why I’d be playing right now.”

This comment was a clear suggestion that the Bruins have offered Swayman an eight-year contract worth $8 million per season. This is within the ballpark or what many are expecting the final contract to end up as, or slightly lower. The comment from Neely wasn’t accepted positively among the Bruins fanbase, with many feeling nervous that Swayman would be upset by the comment.

Swayman’s Agent Responds With Statement

Swayman’s agent Lewis Gross released the following statement via Instagram:

From Lewis Gross, who represents Jeremy Swayman: Normally, I do not release statements or discuss negotiations through the media. However, in this case, I feel the need to defend my client. At today’s press conference, $64 million was referenced. This was the first time that number was discussed in our negotiations. Prior to the press conference, no offer was made reaching that level. We are exremely disappointed. This was not fair to Jeremy. We will take a few days to discuss where we go from here. Lewis Gross’ statement on Cam Neely’s comments on Swayman negotiations

To hear this publically from an agent about how disappointed they are is a rarity. Having the referenced $64 million not even offered to Swayman, according to Gross, makes it even more of a dramatic case.

The final comment from Gross said that they will take a few days to discuss where they go from here, giving a hint that they may dig in deeper and either up their price, or request a trade. The Bruins currently have goaltenders Joonas Korpisalo and Brandon Bussi and are much weaker in the position without Swayman in the group.

The comments from Neely trying to convince fans that the Bruins have put in a strong offer have had the opposite effect. Having Swayman and his agent upset is not something that the Bruins can afford at this time.