Carolina Hurricanes 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Looking for all the best Carolina Hurricanes 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Hurricanes writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season.

Hurricanes’ Storylines to Follow at 2021 Prospects Showcase The season’s unofficial start arrives with the prospects showcase, and Carolina has some fun players and storylines to follow at the event.

Hurricanes With the Most to Prove in 2021-22 For these four Carolina Hurricanes players, the upcoming 2021-22 season could play a huge role in their future with the team.

Hurricanes’ Goaltending Overhaul Is Worth the Risk The Carolina Hurricanes completely overhauled their situation in the crease, but does it seem to be worth the hassle?

Hurricanes Have Prospects For Lineup Holes in 2021-22 The Carolina Hurricanes may be looking to some fresh new faces to fill out their roster for the 2021-22 season.

Hurricanes’ Forward Depth Could Surprise You in 2021-22 Impactful changes to the Carolina Hurricanes’ bottom-six have gone largely unnoticed, despite a sizable shakeup in the roster.

Hurricanes’ Top 20 Prospects for 2021-22 A look at the top 20 prospects in the Carolina Hurricanes’ organization for the 2021-22 season.