Carolina Hurricanes 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Looking for all the best Carolina Hurricanes 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Hurricanes writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season.

Beck Warm, Chicago Wolves

Hurricanes’ Storylines to Follow at 2021 Prospects Showcase

The season’s unofficial start arrives with the prospects showcase, and Carolina has some fun players and storylines to follow at the event.

Andrei Svechnikov Carolina Hurricanes

Hurricanes With the Most to Prove in 2021-22

For these four Carolina Hurricanes players, the upcoming 2021-22 season could play a huge role in their future with the team.

Frederik Andersen Toronto Maple Leafs

Hurricanes’ Goaltending Overhaul Is Worth the Risk

The Carolina Hurricanes completely overhauled their situation in the crease, but does it seem to be worth the hassle?

Jack Drury of the Waterloo Black Hawks

Hurricanes Have Prospects For Lineup Holes in 2021-22

The Carolina Hurricanes may be looking to some fresh new faces to fill out their roster for the 2021-22 season.

Derek Stepan Ottawa Senators

Hurricanes’ Forward Depth Could Surprise You in 2021-22

Impactful changes to the Carolina Hurricanes’ bottom-six have gone largely unnoticed, despite a sizable shakeup in the roster.

Seth Jarvis Chicago Wolves

Hurricanes’ Top 20 Prospects for 2021-22

A look at the top 20 prospects in the Carolina Hurricanes’ organization for the 2021-22 season.

