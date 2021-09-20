Columbus Blue Jackets 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Looking for all the best Columbus Blue Jackets 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Blue Jackets writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season.

Blue Jackets’ Cole Sillinger Will Provide Needed Boost Down the Middle We take a look at Blue Jackets draft pick Cole Sillinger and explore if he is the answer for the team’s struggles at center.

Blue Jackets’ Werenski Ready to Assume Role of Team Ambassador The Columbus Blue Jackets signed Zach Werenski to a mega deal this offseason. With that, see why he makes for a perfect team ambassador.

Blue Jackets’ D-Corps Gets High-Ceiling Player with Adam Boqvist Addition Columbus’ Adam Boqvist is the latest Blackhawks castaway to be traded with a high ceiling. He’s set to be an offensive juggernaut in Ohio.