Columbus Blue Jackets 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Looking for all the best Columbus Blue Jackets 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Blue Jackets writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season.

Cole Sillinger Medicine Hat Tigers

Blue Jackets’ Cole Sillinger Will Provide Needed Boost Down the Middle

We take a look at Blue Jackets draft pick Cole Sillinger and explore if he is the answer for the team’s struggles at center.

Zach Werenski Columbus Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets’ Werenski Ready to Assume Role of Team Ambassador

The Columbus Blue Jackets signed Zach Werenski to a mega deal this offseason. With that, see why he makes for a perfect team ambassador.

Adam Boqvist Chicago Blackhawks

Blue Jackets’ D-Corps Gets High-Ceiling Player with Adam Boqvist Addition

Columbus’ Adam Boqvist is the latest Blackhawks castaway to be traded with a high ceiling. He’s set to be an offensive juggernaut in Ohio.

