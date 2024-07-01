Carolina Hurricanes Sign William Carrier to 6-Year Deal

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward William Carrier to a six-year contract worth $2 million annually. The winger had six goals and two assists in 39 games for the Vegas Golden Knights last season. He won the Stanley Cup with Vegas in 2023 and was an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

William Carrier has signed with the Carolina Hurricanes on a six-year deal pic.twitter.com/48xN92uws3 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 1, 2024

Profiling William Carrier

2013 second-round pick William Carrier has built a name for himself as one of the league’s premier fourth-line forwards. He’s never been one for points, but his two-way impacts have never been in question. His eight-year NHL career has been spent primarily with Vegas, although he did spend his rookie season on the Buffalo Sabres, scoring five goals and three assists in 41 games.

What Carrier brings to the Hurricanes is a reliable two-way forward on a cheap deal. While six years is a long time, he is still just 29 years old, so this deal takes him through what could be the rest of his NHL career. In the chance he struggles in the back end of this contract, he can be buried in the American Hockey League with a low cap charge.

Carrier is expected to join the bottom six, likely fourth line in Carolina, while also seeing time on the penalty kill. He is likely to fill the role of Stefan Noesen, who recently left the Hurricanes for the New Jersey Devils. This would put Carrier on the Hurricanes fourth line alongside Jack Drury and another winger.