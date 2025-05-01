Hurricanes & Taylor Hall Both Win With 3-Year Extension

What a last couple of days for the Carolina Hurricanes and their fanbase. Tuesday night (April 29) saw the team advance to Round 2 of the 2025 NHL Playoffs after winning 5-4 in double overtime against the New Jersey Devils. Some would think that’s enough to celebrate, however, the Hurricanes weren’t done bringing good news to the Caniacs. On Wednesday morning (April 30), the Hurricanes announced that they agreed to a deal with veteran winger Taylor Hall to keep him in Raleigh for another three seasons. Hall has fit right in with the Hurricanes, and he was rewarded with a new contract that starts in 2025-26. What does this mean for the 33-year-old Canadian winger and the Hurricanes?

Signing on the Dotted Line

The Hurricanes and Hall agreed to a three-year, $9.5 million contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $3.166 million per season. For both sides, this is a fantastic deal that works regarding building around a contract that is manageable until it expires after the 2027-28 season. Hall is in the final year of his four-year deal that carries a $6 million AAV. For the Hurricanes, to lock up a veteran like Hall to a deal just a tad under $3.2 million gives them even more room to make a splash this upcoming offseason. Furthermore, it adds a veteran whom they can slot into the top six and the power play.

Regarding Hall, this deal is perfect for him because now he is with a contender for the next three seasons and can be someone who will make an impact with the Hurricanes. In 31 games during the 2024-25 season for the Hurricanes, he had nine goals and 18 assists, four of them being power-play goals. He carried a 14.5% shooting percentage (S%) in his time with the team after they acquired him on Jan. 24 in the three-team trade with the Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, and Chicago Blackhawks. The last time he had a 14 S% or more was his MVP season back in 2017-18 with the Devils, where he finished with a 14 S%.

Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images)

So far in five playoff games with the Hurricanes, Hall has one goal and three points. After the announcement of the deal, general manager Eric Tulsky stated, “Taylor has proven to be an outstanding fit for our team, and we are thrilled that he is excited to make Raleigh his home for another three seasons. He’s been a solid veteran presence in the locker room and a difference maker on the ice.” He has been someone who has fit in right away with the Hurricanes and brings a veteran presence, especially as someone who was a 2018 MVP and the 2010 first-overall pick of the Edmonton Oilers. In 909 regular-season games, Hall brings with him 284 goals and 739 points.

Hall is someone who has just come into the room and wants to do whatever he can to help the team. Furthermore, he has been someone who isn’t looking to force his way into a leadership role. He is just there to learn and get better in the Hurricanes’ system. Earlier in April, head coach Rod Brind’Amour stated about what Hall has brought into the locker room, “He’s come in and just fit in. He’s not trying to do too much. He’s not trying to say, ‘Hey, I’m a former MVP of the league.’ He’s come in and said, ‘I’m just trying to fit in and do my part. I think that’s actually been the key to it all.”

That is the type of player Hall is: a veteran who just wants to help his new team and fit into whatever role they need for him. In doing so, he inked himself to a multi-year deal to stay with a consistent playoff contender in Carolina. When Hall appeared on the What Chaos! Podcast back in January, just a few days after the trade, he stated, “I’m kind of tired of switching teams. Me and my wife would love to find a spot and settle down. Hopefully that’s Carolina. That’s the mindset that you have to have when you join a team at this point in the season – that you’re going to be here for a while. You have to invest yourself, and that’s what I’m doing.”

Safe to say that has become a reality for the Halls as Taylor will be a Hurricanes player for the next three seasons. What has really stood out is how Hall fit in right away and that the system makes him play a freer game. When he met with the media on Wednesday afternoon, he stated, “The system that we play, it allows me to play with not a lot of thinking. It allows me to just go out there and hunt pucks and do all of the things that I think I’m pretty good at. That’s why Carolina wanted to trade for me. They saw that I’m pretty good at playing that way and it’s been a really good fit on and off the ice.”

The part about the off-ice fit also goes a long way for why Hall and the Hurricanes came to a deal. Hall went on to say, “This team, right from the moment I got here, made me feel comfortable. The coaching staff pushed me, and the guys in the room have been just incredible at making me feel welcome and making me feel like this is a place that I want to play. I feel very fortunate to be a Hurricane, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us.”

What you always hear is how welcoming the locker room is, whether you’re a veteran or a rookie. The Hurricanes’ locker room is so tight that everyone’s ego is left at the door. This is started at the top with Brind’Amour, and it’s carried through the captains like Jordan Staal, Jaccob Slavin, Sebastian Aho, and Jordan Martinook. Brind’Amour has instilled this team to buy into the system and pull in the same direction. That is why the Hurricanes have won a playoff series in each of the last seven seasons in the Brind’Amour era. This is a team that has built itself into the identity of their head coach, and it shows on and off the ice. Adding a veteran like Hall to a deal like this is a win-win for both sides.

Full Season of Hall in 2025-26

It’ll be fun to see how Hall does during the next three seasons, especially in 2025-26 after having a full offseason, training camp, and a full season with the Hurricanes. There is no telling how Hall will do, but it will be fun to watch him in Carolina until the summer of 2028 and see him play in 1,000 NHL regular-season games in his tenure with the Hurricanes.