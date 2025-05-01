Rangers News & Rumors: Sullivan, Zibanejad, Lafreniere, Drury

The New York Rangers missed the playoffs this season, just one season out from winning the Presidents’ Trophy and making it to the Eastern Conference Final. After a rough campaign and some drama earlier in the season with their general manager, Chris Drury, the team is looking ahead and seems to be focused on making it back to the postseason.

Chris Drury attends the 2019 NHL Draft, June 21, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

In this edition of Rangers News & Rumors, we look at the potential hiring of Mike Sullivan, some trade talks surrounding Mika Zibanejad, the future of Alexis Lafreniere, and the extension for Drury.

Mike Sullivan: Next Head Coach?

Insider Elliotte Friedman hinted recently that the Rangers could have interest in bringing in Mike Sullivan, who was recently fired by the Pittsburgh Penguins, to replace Peter Laviolette.

Sullivan had two years remaining on his contract.



Obviously, he will have options. In 2021, Rangers GM Chris Drury waited on Sullivan’s availability before hiring Gerard Gallant.



But there will be plenty of interest. https://t.co/0HmHoiptzP — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 28, 2025

Sullivan won’t be the only coach available to the Rangers if they can’t get a deal done, but all signs point to him being their first choice.

Related: Rangers Connected to Mike Sullivan in Head Coach Search, Insider Hints

Rick Tocchet also recently became available after announcing he wouldn’t return to the Vancouver Canucks, and he could be someone the Rangers look to bring in depending on how long it takes for Sullivan to make a decision on his future.

Zibanejad Wants to Stay With Rangers

Trade talks involving Mika Zibanejad have started to surface again, after they came about during the season and closer to the 2025 Trade Deadline, but he has made it clear he doesn’t want to leave the Rangers.

Mika Zibanejad said he has “no plans of going anywhere” and he has “invested a lot of years” in New York



(h/t @nypostsports) pic.twitter.com/HVZYxZE8kX — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 17, 2025

Zibanejad, who is 32 years old, was considered to be underperforming by many Rangers fans this season. In 82 games, he scored 20 goals and added 42 assists for 62 points which is a slight down season for him, but was still solid in terms of production. It seems as though he is adamant on remaining with the Blueshirts.

Lafreniere’s Future in Question?

Some fans were curious when a social media post started to make its rounds on X (formerly known as Twitter) suggesting Alexis Lafreniere’s future might be in question.

"Lafrenière’s future is in some doubt, but Panarin and Trocheck will both be here. Their partnership would appear to present the incoming coach with a building block. Maybe there’s another combination with Cuylle and J.T. Miller." #NYR https://t.co/hyINHG4FiY — NYRONLY (@nyronly) April 24, 2025

Larry Brooks, who is a trusted source at the New York Post, isn’t always right, but it’s definitely interesting to take note whenever he mentions the possibility of change. Lafreniere has had his name come up in trade rumors for several seasons now, and some fans believed they were gone after he signed a long-term extension, but this offseason could be interesting if the team is considering moving him.

Drury Shockingly Extended

Rangers fans were wondering, and some were hoping, that Chris Drury would be relieved of his duties as general manager shortly after the team made a coaching change, but that wasn’t the case as the team announced he had been signed to a multi-year extension.

Chris Drury Agrees to Multi-Year Contract Extension



Full details: https://t.co/GHE8vZf2uU — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 23, 2025

Fans seemed to be split down the middle with their opinions on this move, but it seems as though Drury isn’t going anywhere any time soon. It seems like the ownership group trusts him moving forward, and they have faith he can get them closer to their first Stanley Cup since 1994.

As the 2024-25 postseason moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.