Is Joshua Roy’s Future with the Canadiens in Jeopardy?

The Montreal Canadiens’ training camp always brings its share of surprises, disappointments, and questions for the future. This year, few stories carry as much weight as that of Joshua Roy. Once seen as a potential breakout candidate to crack the Canadiens’ lineup, Roy instead finds himself sent down to Laval. While this was not entirely unexpected, it is still a disappointment given his progression, the opportunities in front of him, and the excitement surrounding him. Now, with reports (Anthony Martineau) surfacing that Roy and the organization will soon meet to discuss his future, it feels like he has reached a pivotal crossroads in his career.

The Cut

Roy being assigned to the Laval Rocket brought a lot of questions. Expectations were high heading into camp. Roy has been one of the Canadiens’ most talked-about prospects since his strong junior career and his breakout performances at the World Juniors. Add in his productive stint in Laval last season, and there was genuine optimism he could push for a full-time NHL role in 2025-26.

Instead, Roy did not do enough to convince Martin St. Louis and the management team to keep him in the NHL. Florian Xhekaj impressed with his intensity and versatility, while Owen Beck’s reliability down the middle stood out as he made a strong case to stick. For Roy, who is more of a skilled winger, the margin for error was much thinner.

Joshua Roy, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s not that Roy failed outright, but expectations were simply higher than what he delivered. In a camp where younger players are battling to make names for themselves, he didn’t seize the moment as decisively as others. Being cut is never the end for a prospect, but it does shift the conversation around what comes next, and whether the Canadiens still see him as part of their long-term plan.

Future in Jeopardy?

The report that Roy and the Canadiens will meet to discuss his future adds another layer of intrigue. On the surface, these meetings are not unusual; management often talks with players about expectations, development plans, and the path forward. But the timing and the tone here suggest more than just a routine check-in.

Montreal’s prospect pool has gotten significantly deeper. With Ivan Demidov arriving, Oliver Kapanen pushing, and several other forwards developing in Laval and in the junior ranks (Michael Hage, Alexander Zharovsky), competition for spots has become fierce. Roy, once seen as a top contender to break through, now finds himself surrounded by peers who are not only catching up but in some cases overtaking him.

The Canadiens also have a couple of future draft picks coming, ensuring that the wave of competition will not slow down anytime soon. For Roy, this means the clock is ticking. He either needs to elevate his game in Laval and prove he is ready to be an NHL regular, or risk becoming one of those prospects who never fully establishes himself in Montreal.

Could Roy Be Traded?

The natural question that follows is whether Roy could eventually be dealt. The Canadiens’ front office has not been shy about making tough calls when it comes to roster construction, and general manager Kent Hughes has shown a willingness to move players if it benefits the long-term build.

For Roy, a change of scenery might not be the worst thing. Players with his profile, talented but perhaps not the right fit within their original team’s system, often benefit from a fresh start elsewhere. In another organization with more immediate openings on the wing, Roy could thrive.

From Montreal’s perspective, getting value for a player drafted in the fifth round of 2021 would be far from a loss. If they can flip him for a mid-round pick, or include him as part of a larger package to address needs, it could be considered a smart piece of asset management.

That said, trading Roy would not be without risk. The Canadiens know his talent; they’ve seen him dominate at lower levels, and there’s always the fear of moving on too soon only to watch him blossom elsewhere. It’s the kind of gamble teams must weigh carefully, especially when balancing the excitement of a deep prospect pool with the reality that not everyone will fit.

Roy’s story is far from over, but it has hit a critical juncture. Being sent to Laval was a disappointment, but not necessarily a death sentence for his NHL ambitions. What makes the situation compelling is the combination of rising internal competition, heightened expectations, and now an upcoming meeting that could help chart his next chapter.