Is Marco Kasper the Future 1C the Detroit Red Wings Have Waited For?

It’s been a long time since the Detroit Red Wings had a true number-one center in their prime, one who could control all three zones, drive play, and be the heartbeat of a contender. Since the days of Steve Yzerman and Sergei Fedorov, Detroit has chased that elusive player. Dylan Larkin has been the leader, the captain, and a pillar during the rebuild, but the search for the guy continues. Enter Marco Kasper.

Related: Grading the Detroit Red Wings’ 2025 Offseason

A gritty two-way center from Austria, drafted eighth overall by the Red Wings in 2022, Kasper is the most intriguing prospect in the organization. He doesn’t hit the highlight reels like Connor Bedard. He doesn’t have the raw flash of a Jack Hughes or the size-speed combo of a Tage Thompson. But what Kasper has is a complete, mature game at just 20 years old—and a chip on his shoulder that won’t go away. He may not be the flashiest name. But he could be the one Detroit’s been waiting for.

Kasper plays the game the way Red Wings fans love to see it played: fast, physical, and relentless. He isn’t afraid to throw his body around or get under an opponent’s skin. He plays hard in the corners. He wins puck battles, and he already looks like a center capable of eating heavy minutes in key situations.

What makes him unique, though, is that his maturity stands out more than his statistics. In his draft year, Kasper played full-time in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), a league known for its structure and veteran depth. Not many teenagers earn the ice time Kasper did, especially down the middle. His coaches trusted him to play big minutes against grown men. That kind of responsibility, at that age, speaks volumes.

Unlike many top-10 picks, Kasper wasn’t brought along in a sheltered role or fed offensive zone faceoffs to pad his numbers. His development has been about becoming a pro first, and a scorer second.

Larkin vs. Kasper: A Tale of Two Centers

Dylan Larkin’s rise was different. He exploded onto the NHL scene in 2015, scoring 23 goals and showing game-breaking speed. He was electric, flashy, and filled highlight reels early in his career. However, over time, Larkin evolved into a more complete player, someone who could handle tough matchups, kill penalties, and lead by example.

Kasper comes from the opposite direction. His defensive game is already strong. His work ethic is NHL-ready. His physicality stands out in every game. The question isn’t whether Kasper can handle the NHL; it’s whether he can thrive in a top-line role. Can he become more than just a dependable middle-six center? Can he take the leap that separates solid from special?

Marco Kasper, Detroit Red Wings (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

If he can find the offensive touch to match his compete level, his ceiling is much higher than people realize. He could not only follow in Larkin’s mold but potentially surpass him in terms of overall impact, especially in the postseason. Because make no mistake, Kasper plays a playoff game, and Detroit’s future success depends on building a roster with players who can deliver in April, May, and June, not just October to March.

Where Kasper Fits Right Now

Kasper’s NHL debut in 2023 was little more than a symbolic milestone, a single game, no points, a glimpse of the future. But the 2024–25 season was different. This time, he wasn’t in Detroit to observe; he was there to stay. Thrown into the fire full-time, Kasper played the entire season with the Red Wings. While his numbers didn’t leap off the page, his presence was felt. He didn’t look overwhelmed. He looked like a kid learning how to battle every night against the world’s best and refusing to back down.

The flashes were there. Moments where his vision popped, where a touch pass in transition caught defenders flat-footed. He made quick, smart decisions below the goal line. His shot began to find holes. His faceoffs slowly improved. Most importantly, his compete level never dipped, not once.

It wasn’t a perfect rookie season, but it didn’t need to be. Kasper showed that he could handle NHL pace, NHL pressure, and NHL grind. The question isn’t if he belongs, it’s what role he can grow into. Is he destined to anchor the second line behind Larkin? Or is he coming for the top spot? The Red Wings now face a different kind of decision: not whether Kasper is ready, but how high is his ceiling?

The Bigger Picture: Red Wings Core is Forming

Kasper is just one piece of what general manager Steve Yzerman hopes becomes the next contending Red Wings core. He joins Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider, Simon Edvinsson, Nate Danielson, and Jonatan Berggren in what is starting to look like a foundation with real staying power.

But every great team needs a driver down the middle. A player who can play 22 minutes a night, go head-to-head with the other team’s best, and tilt the ice in big moments; a player who can lead a series in scoring and deliver the game-winning shot block in double overtime.

The Red Wings believe Kasper might be that player. Maybe not today. Maybe not even next season. But the belief is real. If he develops even a second-line offensive ceiling, with his defensive and physical toolkit, he becomes a matchup nightmare. If he takes an even bigger step, adds 25-goal, 60-point potential, then Detroit might finally have the long-term 1C they’ve been hunting since their dynasty years.

Red Wings Conundrum Continues

Is Kasper the Red Wings’ future number-one center? He could be. The signs are there. The competition level is undeniable. The leadership qualities are already showing. The path he’s taken, grinding through the SHL, paying his dues in the American Hockey League, and refusing to take shortcuts, is the kind of path that builds real pros.

But there are still questions. Can the offense grow? Can he handle top-line minutes over an 82-game season? Can he evolve into not just a fan favorite, but the face of a franchise? Right now, Detroit doesn’t need Kasper to be perfect. They just need him to keep progressing. And if he does? He won’t just follow in Larkin’s footsteps. He might walk past them.

The Red Wings have been patient long enough. The future isn’t years away anymore, it’s arriving. In the middle of it all, a young center from Austria is starting to make his move. The Marco Kasper era hasn’t officially begun. But when it does, it might just change everything.