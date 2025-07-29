Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Danford Shines, Matthews Evolves & Treliving’s Flexible

The Toronto Maple Leafs may have had a quiet offseason by blockbuster standards, but there’s no shortage of storylines heading into the 2025–26 season. From rising prospect Ben Danford making noise on the international stage to Auston Matthews potentially stepping into a new era of leadership, the team appears to be entering a transitional—but promising phase.

While general manager (GM) Brad Treliving didn’t overhaul the roster, his calculated moves and cap-conscious planning suggest a wait-and-see approach. With key questions still lingering regarding the team’s post-Mitch Marner offensive identity, the season ahead could define the direction of the franchise for years to come. Can Matthews assume a more expansive leadership style?

Item One: Maple Leafs’ Danford Is Turning Heads at World Junior Showcase

The Maple Leafs may have found a gem in Danford. Selected 31st overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-2 defenceman has emerged as a standout performer at Hockey Canada’s World Junior Summer Showcase in Minneapolis. According to one source close to the event, Danford hasn’t just been solid—he’s been the best player on the ice.

Ben Danford, Oshawa Generals (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Described as “steady, smart, and impossible to ignore,” Danford is making a case not only for a spot on Canada’s blue line at the 2026 World Juniors but also for serious long-term upside within the Maple Leafs organization. His ability to break up plays, transition quickly, and show poise under pressure is earning praise from scouts and coaches alike.

Already named captain of the Oshawa Generals for the upcoming Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, Danford is also benefiting from mentorship within the Maple Leafs system, including advice from veterans like Mark Giordano. If this trajectory continues, Toronto fans may not have to wait long to see Danford in blue and white.

Item Two: Treliving’s Cap Management and Depth Additions

Amid a quiet offseason, the extensions for Matthew Knies and John Tavares stand out as arguably the best pieces of business Treliving has pulled off. Both players could have sought more money or longer terms elsewhere, but their deals give Toronto cost certainty and flexibility. Tavares, in particular, showed a strong commitment to the team’s new direction by taking a team-friendly deal late in his career. Meanwhile, Knies is part of the team’s long-term core, and locking him up early helps keep Toronto’s top-six competitive.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

Beyond those extensions, the team added some grit and depth to the roster. Nicolas Roy was acquired in the Marner deal to anchor the third line, while Dakota Joshua and Michael Pezzetta bring physicality to the bottom six. In the top six, Treliving took a calculated risk on Matias Maccelli, hoping he could provide secondary offence. Still, the jury’s out on whether Joshua’s $3.25 million cap is too expensive for his role, and Maccelli isn’t likely to replace Marner’s creativity. Even with cap room freed by Marner’s departure, the team was mostly limited to patchwork improvements – at least that’s the way it looks early on.

Item Three: Maple Leafs Goaltending Is Stable, But Is It Fragile?

At first glance, goaltending isn’t an area of concern. Anthony Stolarz, when healthy, has shown he can be one of the better backup options in the league. Joseph Woll, still developing, has the potential to be a strong starter and can grow into the role further. Together, they form a respectable tandem—on paper. However, both carry injury histories that raise some concerns, especially if either player misses extended time during the season.

The departure of Matt Murray clears up the crease logjam, but the team may still be one goalie short. Dennis Hildeby doesn’t seem ready for a regular NHL role, and there’s no veteran third-string option waiting in the wings. If injuries hit again, the team could be scrambling for help. While this isn’t a crisis, does it suggest Toronto might benefit from finding a veteran who can pass through waivers and stay ready in the American Hockey League (AHL)?

Item Four: Without Marner, Can Matthews Grow into the Leader Toronto Needs?

Matthews remains one of the NHL’s premier goal scorers, but questions continue to swirl about his overall impact, especially when it comes to leadership. Some fans consider him the second-best player in the world behind Connor McDavid. Others aren’t so sure, pointing to names like Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl, or Nikita Kucherov, whose playoff consistency and emotional engagement seem to surpass what Matthews has shown in Toronto.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

His quiet presence and lack of visible fire during crucial postseason moments haven’t helped his public perception. Now, with Marner gone, Matthews enters unfamiliar territory. No longer paired with his long-time setup man (on and off the ice), he might be forced to evolve—not just in how he scores, but in how he leads. That could turn into the tipping point for his leadership growth.

This might be precisely the kind of shakeup that helps Matthews take that next step. With fewer distractions and no automatic chemistry to rely on, he could take full ownership of his line, his locker room voice, and his role as Toronto’s franchise cornerstone. Don’t be surprised if we see a different Matthews in 2025–26: one who’s not just elite, but commanding.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

If there’s one upside to Toronto’s quiet offseason, it’s the flexibility it preserves for the next one. Several contracts added this summer are short-term, and the team has kept its books clean enough to remain nimble in the future. That seems by design. Treliving didn’t box the team in with long-term bets, and it gives him options if the current core doesn’t take a step forward.

At the same time, the Maple Leafs will have to monitor their depth. David Kämpf and Calle Järnkrok could be moved in-season if a window opens, but that depends on other teams’ injury luck and Toronto’s willingness to replace them from within. If the top six produce and the defence holds, the 2025–26 season could become the actual pivot point.

For now, the team looks a little tougher, a little more responsible—but not radically better. And that might be just enough to keep the window cracked open. There may still be moves afoot.