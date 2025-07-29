3 Devils Who Must Step Up in 2025-26

After spending the last few seasons as a dark horse within the Metropolitan Division, the New Jersey Devils are due for a breakout year. With a solidified goalie tandem, a strong blue line, and a star-studded top six, they are expected to reach new heights during the upcoming season. And things will only get better once their bottom-six forward group is strengthened before the offseason ends. That being said, there are still a few players who must step up, especially if the Devils want to make it past the first round of the playoffs this time around. Without further ado, here are three Devils who need to tap their full potential in 2025-26.

Dawson Mercer

Despite the recent dip in his offensive production, Dawson Mercer has been one of the most reliable players for the Devils. He has played in all 82 games since the beginning of his NHL career, and has the chance to keep his streak alive in his fifth NHL campaign. In a team that’s spent the better part of the last two seasons riddled with injuries, Mercer remains a valuable asset.

Mercer had a season filled with career highs in 2022-23, with 27 goals and 56 points. Even though he hasn’t been able to achieve that point production again, he’s still a phenomenal two-way player, effective on the power play and responsible on the penalty kill. Last season, he had an on-ice goal differential of 21 in 5-on-4 scenarios, along with an 88.9 expected goals percentage. He also came alive during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, with two goals in five games. Mercer was on the ice for 56 scoring chances, 19 of which were in high-danger scenarios.

For 2025-26, Mercer’s versatility may play a much larger role. He could serve as a bottom-six wing or play as a third-line center. Considering he was drafted 18th overall in 2020 as a center, it’s high time that the Devils solved their depth issues using someone who has already proven to be a dependable player.

Cody Glass

At the start of free agency, the Devils negotiated a two-year, $5 million deal with Cody Glass, who they previously acquired at the 2025 Trade Deadline. Initially, they did not plan to extend a qualifying offer, but changed their mind after seeing how many teams were interested in acquiring him. Within the upcoming season, he has the potential to reach the 30-point threshold, should he have the right players on his wing.

Cody Glass, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

According to Natural Stat Trick, Glass spent the highest amount of ice time with Jesper Bratt and Daniel Sprong, with a fair amount of success. With Sprong in particular, his offensive effectiveness greatly increased. Alongside the former Devil, his Fenwick for percentage (FF%) rose by 25.82%, while his goals for percentage (GF%) increased by 38.1%.

Last season, he managed two goals and five assists in 14 games with the Devils, for a total of 22 points. This season, Glass could be used as a last resort option to center the Devils’ third line, but will most likely provide depth as a fourth-line center. And with players like Evgenii Dadonov and Connor Brown joining the lineup this season, there is no shortage of potential line combinations for head coach Sheldon Keefe to unlock Glass’s offensive potential.

Ondrej Palat

The Devils signed Ondrej Palat to a five-year contract with a $6 million average annual value (AAV) in 2022. During his final season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, he amassed 49 points. However, since joining the Devils’ roster, he has only crossed the 30-point threshold once, during 2023-24. Within the last two seasons, he has also ranked below the 50th percentile in offensive zone time and top skating speed.

Obviously, Palat’s offensive contributions will continue to dwindle, especially since he’s headed into his 14th season in the NHL. Within the last two seasons, his goals for, shots for, and scoring chances for percentages have all decreased. Nevertheless, the most concerning aspect of his decline comes in high-danger scenarios, especially considering how his primary linemates dominate in close proximity to the opposing net. Jack Hughes ranks in the 84th percentile in high-danger shots, with Bratt close behind in the 73rd. Palat, on the other hand, managed just 39 high-danger shots, which puts him only slightly above the league average. Likewise, his high-danger chances for percentage (HDCF%) has decreased by 19.07% since 2022-23.

There’s no denying that trading Palat would provide ample cap space to re-sign Luke Hughes, which remains the Devils’ top priority as the offseason winds down. If he still remains on the roster come October, his performance needs some serious improvement, and he should not be on New Jersey’s first line.

Looking Ahead

Overall, the Devils are in a stable position headed into the 2025-26 season. With a strong core consisting of both young players and seasoned veterans, fans should keep their hopes high. As long as they focus on locking down their top young defenseman into a long-term deal, as well as tweaking their third and fourth lines, this could be the season that the Devils finally live up to their potential.