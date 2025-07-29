Canadiens’ Brewing Blue Line Battle Between Struble & Xhekaj

As the Montreal Canadiens prepare for the 2025-26 season, they find themselves with one of the deepest young defensive corps in the league. The blue line is filled with intriguing talent, but one storyline that will quietly simmer through training camp is the battle for the sixth defenceman spot between Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj. Both players bring very different styles to the table, and even with signed contracts in hand, neither can afford to feel secure, especially with David Reinbacher not too far behind.

A Closer Look at the Contracts

Struble just recently inked a new deal with the Canadiens worth slightly over $1.4 million per year. Interestingly, his deal came in just above that of Xhekaj, who signed for $1.3 million annually. At first glance, it might seem like Struble is being valued more by management. However, context is everything.

Related: Canadiens Re-Sign RFA Jayden Struble to 2-Year Deal

When Xhekaj signed his contract, the NHL salary cap was set at $88 million for the 2024–25 season. In contrast, Struble’s new deal kicks in for a year where the cap will sit at $95.5 million. That means Xhekaj’s deal accounts for a higher percentage of the salary cap at the time of signing. This might seem like a minor detail, but it offers some clarity: these contracts were both fair and calculated, and neither player holds a clear financial edge when it comes to projecting where they stand in the eyes of management.

In short, the contracts don’t create separation between the two. They’ll need to earn their role the old-fashioned way: on the ice.

Last Season

Both Struble and Xhekaj had to earn their ice time last season, and the tug-of-war between the two was evident throughout the year.

Struble began the season in Laval, patiently awaiting his opportunity. Early in the season, he was more of an insurance policy than a regular option. But things changed quickly. After being recalled, he slowly worked his way into the lineup and found his rhythm, particularly when Kaiden Guhle went down with an injury. Struble was tasked with stepping up and was even paired at times with Lane Hutson. His skating, physical play, and calm decision-making made him a surprisingly reliable presence on the backend, helping to stabilize a lineup that was in constant flux.

Arber Xhekaj, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images)

Xhekaj, meanwhile, had a very different journey. He began the season as a regular and was seen as one of the more intimidating and unique presences on the blue line. His physicality and fearlessness make him an outlier in today’s NHL, a true enforcer who can keep up with the pace. But when Guhle returned, it was Xhekaj who found himself watching from the press box. Struble had quietly done enough to surpass him on the depth chart.

The Canadiens’ offseason only intensified the competition. With David Savard retiring, a spot on the right side of the third pairing seemingly opened up. However, general manager Kent Hughes pulled off a major trade by acquiring Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders. Dobson, already a top-pairing defender, pushes everyone else down a slot and once again forces players like Struble and Xhekaj to fight for the same opportunity.

The Wild Card

Even if both Struble and Xhekaj enter camp thinking they’re battling for the sixth spot, there’s a very real chance neither of them will win it. Reinbacher could be the one to take it.

The 2023 fifth overall pick has been groomed carefully by the Canadiens. He’s calm under pressure, positionally sound, and already built like an NHL defenceman. His ceiling is significantly higher than that of both Struble and Xhekaj, and if he proves in camp that he’s ready, Montreal may have no choice but to make room for him on the NHL roster.

Reinbacher also offers a skillset that nicely complements some of Montreal’s more offensive-minded defencemen. He can play a steady, defensively reliable game that allows players like Hutson or Mike Matheson to activate more freely. If the coaching staff sees him as a safer option in high-leverage situations, they might choose to bypass the Struble-Xhekaj battle entirely.

In that case, one of Struble or Xhekaj could end up as a healthy scratch on a regular basis, or even be on the move.

A Good Problem to Have

While it may seem cutthroat to have three players battling for one role, this is exactly the type of internal competition that helps teams grow. The Canadiens are no longer a bottom-feeder. They made the playoffs last season and expect to be competitive again. To do that, they’ll need their depth to push each other.

Having two capable defencemen fighting for one job, and a potential future top-pairing piece in Reinbacher trying to jump them both, is a luxury. It keeps everyone honest. No one can afford to coast.

Moreover, having these options gives the Canadiens flexibility. Injuries are inevitable. Matchups change. Sometimes you need Xhekaj’s physical edge, and other times Struble’s calm and mobility will be more useful. Reinbacher will probably start the season in the American Hockey League (AHL). This kind of depth means Montreal isn’t handcuffed to one option or one style.

There’s also the long-term picture to consider. Dobson, Hutson and Guhle are locked into key roles. Matheson, depending on his contract status next summer, may not be around forever. That leaves open spots for players like Reinbacher, Struble, and Xhekaj, but they’ll need to earn them.

In the end, this battle isn’t just about being the sixth defenceman on opening night. It’s about staking a long-term claim in an organization that is quickly becoming very crowded on the blue line.