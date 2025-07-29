Horvat Trade Warning, Oilers Early Contracts, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Bo Horvat has gone to Islanders management and made it clear how he feels about the idea of being traded. Meanwhile, one insider predicted at least five Oilers would have new contracts signed within the month. Finally, are the Winnipeg Jets at all worried that they might struggle to get Kyle Connor signed to an extension? Or, is he open to the idea of locking in long-term?

Horvat Tells Islanders, “You Better Not Trade Me”

The New York Islanders appear headed for a retool—or possibly a rebuild—after trading top defenseman Noah Dobson to Montreal for two first-round picks. The surprising move sparked speculation about more major changes, including whether veteran forward Bo Horvat could be next.

During a recent Cam and Strick Podcast, newly appointed assistant GM Matt Martin shared that Horvat texted him, jokingly saying, “You better not trade me,” following the shakeup. It’s clear the forward has no desire to move anywhere, and it definitely pours cold water on any potential reunion with the Vancouver Canucks.

While Horvat seems committed to staying, he also holds a full no-trade clause, giving him control over his future. For now, it appears he has no interest in being part of any sell-off.

Oilers’ Early Contracts Should Be Done Within the Month

Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer recently noted on his show that he’s expecting at least five Oilers contracts to be signed within the month. He listed Vasily Podkolzin, Mattias Ekholm, Jake Walman, Connor McDavid, and Kris Knoblauch (coach) as people whose extensions should be finalized.

Jun 12, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jake Walman (96) celebrates scoring during the third period against the Florida Panthers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Stauffer said:

“Let’s say by August 28th, which is a Thursday, a month from today, I could foresee a scenario where extensions are done on Podkolzin, Walman, Ekholm… oh, and McDavid. So I’m not moving off it, Seravalli and I both said it’s 100% that Connor would re-sign. All along, nothing was happening before Leon’s wedding, we could see some traction occurring after that. … Oh, and a potential extension for Kris Knoblauch.”

As the Edmonton Oilers work to secure key contracts ahead of the 2025–26 season, goaltender Stuart Skinner was notably absent from early extension talks. Despite playing 50 playoff games and helping backstop the team to consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances, Skinner’s name didn’t come up as part of Stauffer’s predictions.

Is that because the team wants to keep their options open regarding a trade? With a team-friendly $2.6 million cap hit, Skinner remains valuable, but questions about his playoff consistency persist. New GM Stan Bowman is reportedly exploring goaltending upgrades, and Skinner could be part of a trade package if the Oilers chase a top-tier starter.

Jets Optimistic About Kyle Connor Extension

Winnipeg Jets fans can breathe a little easier when it comes to Kyle Connor’s future. According to NHL insider David Pagnotta, there are “no issues” surrounding a potential contract extension for the star forward, who is eligible for free agency in 2026.

Unlike past situations with players like Nikolaj Ehlers—who made it clear he planned to test the market—Connor appears open to re-signing. Locking him in remains a top priority for the Jets, especially after finalizing a six-year, $45 million deal with Gabriel Vilardi. With Dylan Samberg’s arbitration looming, the Jets are steadily working through key contract decisions.

