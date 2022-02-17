Islanders: 3 Trade Destinations for Anthony Beauvillier

Lou Lamoriello and the New York Islanders front office are going to be active at the trade deadline. However, with the Islanders only winning 17 of their first 43 games this season, it’s likely the team will look to trade away some key players for strong returns, hoping to retool a struggling roster for future seasons.

On the players that other teams will be interested in acquiring from the Islanders is 24-year-old forward Anthony Beauvillier. The young forward was expected to take a big leap this season and help lead the later line scoring for the team but has struggled for the majority of the season, scoring only eight goals and 10 assists. Beauvillier signed a three-year $12.4 million contract in the offseason and the multiple years remaining until free agency along with his unique skill set, make him an intriguing player for teams to add to their forward unit.

Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks are having a promising season, winning 23 of their 49 games led by a young, talented roster. The Ducks are still developing their young roster, especially their forward unit, led by Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry, two of the best young goal scorers in the game. Despite the young talent, the offense as a unit has struggled, scoring only 2.86 goals per game, and acquiring a forward like Beauvillier can help the second or third line on the wing and help put the team over the top this season or in the upcoming seasons.

Rickard Rakell, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Ducks are also ideal trade partners for the Islanders if Lamoriello wants to retool the roster. The Ducks have plenty of talented prospects and one of the best farm systems in the NHL and could trade one of their prospects for a proven talented scorer like Beauvillier. The Islanders lack prospects and possess one of the older rosters in the NHL and a few prospects will help provide youth to the lineup.

Los Angeles Kings

Like the Ducks, the Los Angeles Kings are still developing a young roster but are having a great season, winning 24 of their first 48 games. Similarly, the Kings are struggling offensively, scoring only 2.83 goals per game, and could use a playmaking forward who can open up the ice on the wing. Beauvillier in particular can benefit from playing on the same line as center Phillip Danualt, a great two-way forward that can find open skaters in the offensive zone. With Danault signing a six-year contract in the offseason, Beauvillier can form a duo that could be a pivotal part of the roster’s forward depth for years to come.

Phillip Danault, Los Angeles Kings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Kings are another team that can have a plethora of prospects and draft picks and can easily move them at the trade deadline for talented skaters. The question is if the Kings are looking to accelerate the rebuild and try to acquire a proven talent like Beauvillier. With Beauviller, the team doesn’t have to mortgage their future for a rental skater rather they will have a forward that they can build their roster with for the upcoming seasons and will add to a struggling offensive unit.

Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals possess one of the most top-heavy rosters in the NHL. Led by one of the best forward lines in the NHL with Alexander Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Tom Wilson combining for over 60 goals this season, highlighted by Ovechkin’s 31 goals, the Capitals have a Stanley Cup caliber roster. Unfortunately, the team struggles to find scoring in their later lines, particularly on the wing and Beauvillier could provide that spark. The Islanders would likely try to avoid trading a providing forward like Beauvillier within the Metropolitan Division, but the right offer could make the move a possibility, especially if the Islanders receive multiple players in return.

Other Teams That Could Acquire Beauvillier

The Montreal Canadiens are having one of the worst seasons in their franchise history and might not be seen as a team looking to acquire talent at the trade deadline. However, the Islanders could trade the Quebec native Beauvillier to the team in exchange for talented veterans like Jeff Petry and Jonathan Drouin.

Another team to watch out for at the trade deadline will be the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers have some of the best players in the NHL on their roster but might look for a wing forward to help out the later lines, especially if they are looking to compete for the Stanley Cup. The Islanders might still look to acquire talent at the trade deadline but if the struggles continue, Beauvillier could be the forward on the move with the hope of acquiring prospects or draft picks in return.