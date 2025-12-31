Islanders & Barzal Sent a $5,000 Message to the Rest of the NHL

In the modern NHL, the concept of “The Code” is often debated, dissected, and occasionally dismissed as a relic of a bygone era. We talk about instigator penalties, the decline of the enforcer, and the sanitization of the game. But every so often, a sequence unfolds that reminds us that the locker room operates on a different frequency than the rulebook.

Sunday’s incident involving New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal and Columbus Blue Jackets agitator Mason Marchment was one of those moments.

On Monday, the Department of Player Safety (DoPS) announced that Barzal has been fined $5,000 — the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement — for slashing Marchment. For the average fan, a $5,000 check written to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund might seem like a slap on the wrist. For the Islanders, however, that money wasn’t a penalty; it was an insurance premium.

Defending the Franchise

To understand why the Islanders are seemingly content with their star playmaker losing a chunk of change, you have to look at the catalyst. This wasn’t a random act of violence during a scrum. It was a direct, calculated response to a perceived threat against the future of the franchise.

During the second period on Sunday, Marchment delivered a knee-on-knee trip to Matthew Schaefer. For those living under a rock, Schaefer isn’t just another rookie; he is the 2025 number-one overall pick, the prize defenseman the Islanders are building their blue line around.

New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (Rob Gray-Imagn Images)

When you have a generational asset like Schaefer, you don’t let liberties go unchecked. Barzal saw the hit, and he didn’t hesitate. He delivered a forceful, two-handed chop to Marchment’s skate. It was ugly, it was dangerous, and it was undeniably retaliatory. It earned him a five-minute major, a game misconduct, and an early shower with over 38 minutes left to play.

Related – Blue Jackets Defeat Islanders With Late Third Period Rally

The Islanders lost the game 4-2, and Barzal’s absence was a massive factor in that defeat. In a vacuum, losing your best forward for two periods is a tactical failure. But in the long game of an 82-game season, the Islanders and their fans may view it as a strategic victory.

Roy’s Endorsement

If there were any doubts about how the room felt regarding Barzal’s ejection, head coach Patrick Roy put them to rest immediately. Roy, never one to shy away from old-school hockey philosophy, didn’t admonish his star for the lack of discipline. Instead, he doubled down.

“We’re never gonna blame a teammate going and trying to defend a teammate,” Roy stated post-game.

New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (John Jones-Imagn Images)

That quote tells you everything you need to know about the culture Roy is instilling. He is willing to sacrifice two points in the standings in December to ensure that opposing teams know there is a physical tax to be paid for targeting his rookies.

Schaefer, for his part, got the message loud and clear. He praised Barzal’s leadership, noting that seeing a veteran star step up for him proved Barzal is a “great guy and great leader.” That kind of trust-building is intangible, but it pays dividends when the playoffs roll around.

The Agitator’s Admission

Even Marchment seemed to understand the transaction that took place on the ice. Marchment is a smart player; he knows his role is to drag opponents into the mud. He admitted after the game that his initial hit on Schaefer was “probably not smart,” acknowledging that his job is to get inside the other team’s head.

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Mason Marchment battles with Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images)

Marchment played the villain, Barzal played the sheriff, and both men went home understanding the roles they played. Marchment’s admission essentially validated Barzal’s reaction. If the agitator admits the hit was reckless, the retaliation becomes harder to vilify in the court of public opinion, even if the league office has to technically punish it.

The Consistency Question

While the Islanders are satisfied, the ruling has raised eyebrows elsewhere regarding the Department of Player Safety’s consistency.

Related – Islanders Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Sorokin, Rittich, Horvat and More

Just earlier this month, Toronto Maple Leafs’ Bobby McMann was handed a one-game suspension for a slash that looked remarkably similar to Barzal’s. Why did Barzal walk away with just a fine?

We can speculate on a few factors that likely saved Barzal from sitting in the press box against the Blackhawks:

The Result: Marchment was not injured on the play. The DoPS has always weighed injury heavily in their disciplinary calculus. Time Served: Because Barzal was ejected so early, he effectively missed two-thirds of a game. The league often views a game misconduct as “time served,” mitigating the need for further suspension. History: While Barzal has a rap sheet involving fines for diving and cross-checking, he isn’t considered a head-hunter or a repeat offender of suspendable violence.

The DoPS decided that $5,000 was sufficient. It’s a decision that will surely frustrate fans in Columbus, but it fits within the frustratingly gray area the league often operates in.

The Bottom Line

Ultimately, the Islanders and Barzal paid $5,000 and lost a regular-season game to establish a boundary. They signaled to the rest of the league — and specifically to the agitators looking to make a name for themselves — that “cheap shots” against Schaefer come with immediate consequences.

It was a messy, penalty-filled Sunday, but don’t expect Barzal to lose any sleep over it. He stood up for the kid. In the eyes of his coach and his locker room, that’s worth every penny.

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.