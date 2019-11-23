Playing in his 500th career NHL game, New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson scored the overtime goal to help the Islanders set a club record for their 16th consecutive game with a point. In his career, he has scored five other overtime goals, including Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He now has three overtime tallies through the team’s first 20 games.

BROCK'S GORGEOUS OT WINNER! 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 pic.twitter.com/TjfBKuUuJ1 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 22, 2019

Nelson’s goal Tuesday came on a 2-on-1, where he was able to get his own rebound and beat Matt Murray. Thursday night, Nelson deked around Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson and caught Murray out of the net and backhanded home the game-winning goal. He also scored what looked like to be the game-winner off a faceoff against Pittsburgh late in the third period.

He became the first Islander ever to score overtime goals in consecutive games in the regular season, as New York is now 16-3-1 on the season and has not lost in regulation since Oct. 11. They have 33 points on the season, which also is the most they have ever had through 20 games.

“500 is special and to have family here and my wife Karley means a lot, Nelson said. “They are the ones that support us behind the scenes, and nobody really gives them credit. It’s also great to get a win.” @NYIslanders

Nelson’s Career

There are few players that are more underrated than Nelson is for the Islanders. Fans expect him to score 20 goals every season and he has done that. He is off to another incredible start following his overtime magic and has led the Islanders’ second line of Anthony Beauvillier and Derick Brassard.

New York Islanders center Brock Nelson celebrates with center Mathew Barzal after Nelson scored the game-winning goal in overtime against the Detroit Red Wings at Barclays Center. (Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports)

Nelson currently has eight goals and 19 points on the season after signing an extension with the Islanders this past offseason to stay on Long Island for the next six years.

Nelson comes from a hockey family as his uncle, Dave Christian, was a member of the 1980 USA Olympic team. Also, his grandfather, Bill Christian, and great uncle, Roger Christian, played on the 1960 gold medal team.

Growing up in Minnesota, Nelson attended the University of North Dakota before being drafted in the first round in 2010. After about a full season in the American Hockey League with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Nelson was called up playing in 14 games during the 2013-14 season, scoring his first NHL goal against the Vancouver Canucks.

Islanders center Brock Nelson (Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports)

He has scored 20 goals in all but one season and has played in 26 career playoff games, scoring eight goals, including four in the Islanders’ playoff run last spring.

Other Team Milestones

Earlier this season, the Islanders had both Cal Clutterbuck and Josh Bailey play in their 800th career games. Casey Cizikas reached that milestone on Tuesday, as he is another homegrown Islander that has been irreplaceable on the fourth line. Cizikas reached 20 goals for the first time in his career last year and has been a fan-favorite on Long Island since his debut.

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy watches as New York Islanders’ Casey Cizikas scores. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Despite some of the younger Islanders stepping up this season, they still have some strong veterans helping the Islanders remain the story of the early season in the NHL. They will need the veterans to continue playing well, as the Islanders face the Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks before coming back home.