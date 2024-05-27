Islanders Fans Shouldn’t Expect Flashy Offseason Despite Early Activity by Lamoriello

New York Islanders fans have grown accustomed to a quiet offseason. Usually, general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello addresses the public briefly at the end of the summer, if at all, and when he does, it’s uneventful.

However, this offseason, Lamoriello got the ball rolling early, at least by his standards. He spoke to the media around the same time as the other exit interviews, stating that he will return next season along with head coach Patrick Roy. He signed Maxim Tsyplakov, a scorer from the Kontinental Hockey League, in a move that signaled organizational change is on the horizon. Most recently, the Islanders made a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks, moving back two draft picks in the first round and adding a selection in the second round.

Lou Lamoriello, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Although this might point to an active summer, unfortunately, the offseason will more likely than not be the same as the previous ones. There’s always optimism that the Islanders will make changes, but despite the early signs to the contrary, the expectations are for an uneventful offseason.

Islanders Must Make Changes

The trade involving the team’s 2024 NHL Entry Draft selections has everyone wondering what might be next. The Islanders might use one of their extra picks to get a contract off their books. Or, they could flip the 13th overall pick to land a young defenseman, like they did with Alexander Romanov in 2022.

The trade hints at the Islanders moving pieces around, which could give them a new look for next season. They need it. The roster isn’t capable of competing for the Stanley Cup, as we saw in their first-round series loss (4-1) to the Carolina Hurricanes. The four teams remaining are one if not two tiers above the Islanders, and there’s a significant gap between a team that can claw their way into the playoffs and one that will go on a deep run.

The Islanders must make some big changes and a trade will help them do that. Moving on from Jean-Gabriel Pageau or another skater with a big cap hit will give them room to make a significant signing. Likewise, making a deal like the Romanov one will land them a young NHL-ready player to upgrade the lineup.

Lamoriello’s Biggest Moves Are Behind Us

What can and should be anticipated from Lamoriello is silence from here on out. He added the extra draft selection which provides plenty of speculation but what will he do with it? The most likely answer is to add another prospect to a depleted farm system. The Islanders’ prospect pool is one of the worst in the NHL and they need talent in the pipeline.

The Islanders using their three picks in the first two rounds to add prospects isn’t the worst idea, especially considering Lamoriello’s recent draft history. He hasn’t picked in the first round since Simon Holmstrom in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, yet he has managed to land top prospects, including Aatu Raty, William Dufour, Matthew Maggio, and Danny Nelson. The two second-round picks will allow the Islanders to add quantity to the system over quality, and their American Hockey League (AHL) team needs more depth.

There’s an intriguing case to be made for the Islanders to play it safe from here on out. After all, that’s Lamoriello’s bread and butter. That said, looking at the big picture, the organization must make changes.

Lamoriello’s Options

Lamoriello could make a big move. Whether he moves out skaters or adds talent, a major trade would give the roster a different look. The Islanders don’t have a lot of assets to land a star player but the extra draft pick could be used as part of a package to make a blockbuster deal.

The other option – one that doesn’t require much change – would be to give some prospects a shot at the NHL level. The Islanders have a few skaters capable of making an impact, and starting the season with one of them on the roster would go a long way. Whether it’s Dufour, Maggio, or Ruslan Iskhakov, whose status for next season is up in the air, the Islanders have young skaters who should be on the roster.

On top of that, Lamoriello can put his trust in Roy – if he hasn’t already done so. Since being hired midseason, Roy has put the pieces in place for a big season ahead, and if the team buys into his system, they can leap to the top of the standings.

The bottom line is that the Islanders are a team reluctant to change and that starts from the top with Lamoriello. The early moves suggest change is on the horizon but this is only the start of things. The Islanders must continue to be active in free agency to prove to the fans that next season, they will be different and more importantly, better.