Vancouver Canucks 2024 Free Agents: Nikita Zadorov

Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin has a lot of work to do this summer. Coming off a season that saw his team drastically exceed expectations and win the Pacific Division with a 50-23-9 record, he will want to return a similar or improved roster for next season. He has his work cut out for him on that front with 12 free agents (nine unrestricted and three restricted) he has to decide on re-signing or not. In this series, we are going to take a look at all of them, how their season went and whether the Canucks can and should bring them back for 2024-25.

We will start with the big man, the one they call “Big Z”, Nikita Zadorov. Allvin acquired him from the Calgary Flames for a couple of draft picks in November and he ended the season with five goals and 14 points in 54 games, along with 102 penalty minutes and 124 hits. He was a massive presence on the blue line and eventually became a fan favourite with his personality on and off the ice. He will become a free agent on July 1, and might require a lot of money to re-sign.

In his season-ending presser, Zadorov expressed a desire to return to Vancouver and even shot down reports of how much he wanted, firing a shot at Edmonton writers in the process. It remains to be seen if Allvin and his agent, Dan Milstein, will come to a fair agreement, but it’s clear he loved his time on the West Coast and would like to return.

Zadorov Brought Physicality, Personality & Steady Presence to the Blue Line

Allvin brought Zadorov in to add size and physicality to the Canucks’ blue line. He did just that. With a propensity to hit hard and often, he sent opponents flying with Richter-scale collisions on multiple occasions and was steady alongside Tyler Myers, Noah Juulsen and Ian Cole. As mentioned off the top, he also added some offence with five goals and 14 points. But his biggest contribution came in the defensive zone with his long reach and ability to close gaps quickly and effectively. He helped solidify the defence and arguably made it one of the best in the league when healthy.

Nikita Zadorov, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

Zadorov’s presence wasn’t only noticeable on the ice, but in the dressing room and in interviews as well. With a personality akin to Kevin Bieksa when he was with the Canucks in the 2010s, his sense of humour brought a lightness to the team that has been missing for a long time. Also like Bieksa, he endeared himself to the fans and his head coach with his willingness to stand up for his teammates when the other team took liberties or threw a dirty hit.

“I love his personality. It’s exactly what the doctor ordered, like in the dressing room, for me. He’s chipping away at his game, but I think his personality has a little of that old school. He’s got some wit to him, but he’s also not afraid to chirp somebody on the other team. He’s kind of a loose cannon sometimes. It’s OK to have those guys on the ice, right? Keep people’s heads up. But he knows he’s got to be careful.” – Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet

Zadorov wasn’t just a big body out there either, he also could transport the puck up the ice and make a good first pass out of his own zone. Not to mention his uncanny ability to get shots through from the left point and distance. In fact, according to NHL Edge, 30 of his 90 shots and three of his goals in the regular season came from the upper-left quadrant of the ice. It was the same thing in the playoffs too, as 11 of his 20 shots and two of his goals came from that spot as well. Overall, he was just what the doctor ordered for the Canucks when Allvin acquired him from the Flames; a mobile, physical force that made a difference on the blue line and solidified the defence core for the playoffs.

Zadorov Was Arguably the Canucks’ MVP in the Playoffs

Zadorov was added with the playoffs in mind as his style is akin to what the postseason is, a war. Physicality, toughness and just being a pain to play against are what the big Russian brings to the table every night. And that’s exactly what he brought in the postseason from Game 1 against the Nashville Predators to Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers. Not only did he throw his weight around to the tune of 45 hits and get under the skin of players like Evander Kane, but he also brought a surprising amount of offence and clutch goals.

It was like Zadorov was channeling Bieksa from 2011. Back then, the now-Hockey Night in Canada analyst scored arguably one of the biggest goals in Canucks history when he slapped home a rolling puck from the point to send the Canucks to the Stanley Cup Final. While Zadorov’s goals weren’t as clutch, and the team didn’t make it to the Final this year, most of his goals were scored at important times in the game – including one that almost sent them to the second round and another that completed the comeback against the Oilers in Game 1. Bieksa was also a force offensively and physically with five goals, 10 points and 81 hits, while Zadorov finished with four goals, eight points and 45 hits.

In other words, Zadorov was one of the Canucks’ MVPs of the playoffs this year and further solidified the fact that he should be back on the roster next season and beyond. Unfortunately, that also means he will be worth more money on the open market, which could muddy things for Allvin and company.

How Much Will It Cost to Bring Zadorov Back?

According to AFPAnalytics, Zadorov is projected to sign a five-year contract worth almost $5.3 million average annual value (AAV). If he were to sign that deal, it would put him second on the defence core behind Quinn Hughes’ $7.85 million AAV and ahead of Carson Soucy at $3.25 million AAV. For me, that feels like a fair salary and term for what he brings to the team. With his recent playoff performance, he and his agent have a little more ammunition in negotiations, but judging by his comments to the media in his end-of-season presser, he might take a bit of a discount to stay in Vancouver to continue what he started.

Final Verdict: Canucks Should Re-Sign Zadorov

If the Canucks can find a way to work out a reasonable contract with Zadorov and fit him under the cap, they should definitely bring him back next season. With only Hughes, Soucy, and Juulsen signed right now, he is a known commodity that would help build the foundation for the defence core heading into 2024-25. His character, physicality, mobility, and overall tough-to-play-against style seem to fit perfectly with the system Adam Foote and the Canucks employ on the blue line, so if it makes sense financially, an extension should be signed sooner rather than later. Hopefully, fans get to see that smiling face and James Bond villain-like pregame entrances for many more years to come.