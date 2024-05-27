NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canucks, Kings, Canadiens, Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Adam Henrique is reportedly returning to the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. Are both the Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings looking at Tyler Toffoli? The Montreal Canadiens will have to decide how to approach contract negotiations with Juraj Slafkovsky. Finally, what is the consensus feeling about Jacob Trouba’s elbow to Evan Rodrigues in the NHL?

Henrique Expected to Return to Oilers Lineup for Game 3

According to Sports 1440’s Jason Gregor: “Sources confirm…. Adam Henrique will return to the lineup today for the Edmonton Oilers.” The Oilers will have to make a roster adjustment to fit Henrique back in and it’s not clear who will come out (it sounds like Ryan McLeod), but Edmonton will welcome back the forward as they face off against the Dallas Stars in Game 3.

Henrique, 34, has been sidelined for the last eight games due to a suspected ankle injury. He has been skating at practices for weeks, usually not taking line rushes, but said to be close.

Canucks and Kings to Bid for Tyler Toffoli?

According to The Fourth Period, it’s uncertain what type of contract pending UFA forward Tyler Toffoli will seek as his four-year, $4.5 million deal expires. That said, it is expected that several teams will be interested. The 32-year-old might pursue another four-year deal. Before the trade deadline, the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks showed interest in Toffoli and could be potential suitors again.

It will be intriguing to see if Toffoli has an interest in either team. He’s already played for both franchises. In Vancouver, there was a lot of fallout from the fact the Canucks couldn’t get Toffoli to re-sign in 2021. For the Canucks, it’s hard to see how they make the money work, unless they know they are out on Elias Lindholm, and potential Filip Hronek.

What Will Slafkovsky Make on Next Contract?

TVA Sports reports that Jean-Charles Lajoie and Tony Marinaro recently discussed a potential contract extension for Montreal Canadiens winger Juraj Slafkovsky. The 20-year-old, coming off a promising 20-goal, 50-point sophomore season, has one year left on his entry-level deal. Canadiens GM Kent Hughes can extend Slafkovsky’s contract starting July 1, when the free-agent market opens.

Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Marinaro predicts an eight-year extension with an $8 million average annual value, making Slafkovsky the highest-paid player on the team, surpassing Nick Suzuki’s $7.875 million. Lajoie disagrees, suggesting a three-year, $15 million bridge contract before a bigger payday. Considering the fact he’s only had one season with more than 10 points, it will be asking a lot of fans to feel confident in a huge commitment to Slafksovky at that kind of money. He’s undoubtedly got talent, but to pay him more than Suzuki after one good season seems unlikely.

Cole Caufield had two 20-plus goal seasons with the Canadiens before they signed him to a long-term deal just under Suzuki’s.

Was Trouba Guilty or Innocent of a Dirty Elbow?

There is a lot of talk about Jacob Trouba’s elbowing penalty on Evan Rodrigues. It wasn’t assessed a major penalty. Some believe he should have been tossed from the game, while others have shown angles of the hit where it doesn’t look like he connected with Rodigues’ head at all.

The question might be about intent. Trouba is starting to build a reputation as the dirtiest player in the NHL who repeatedly tries to injure other players. He tried to elbow Martin Necas in the Carolina series and narrowly missed causing serious injury in a clear attempt to injure.

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN writes: “On Jacob Trouba’s hit in Game 3: NHL has discussed folding “Elbowing” rule into “Illegal Check To The Head” rule. This is a good example why that should happen. There is no “main point of contact” provision in elbowing. It’s just “face or head.” Combine them, lessen confusion.”

