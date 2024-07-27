Islanders’ Recent Deals Give Patrick Roy Roster Flexibility

The last of the small signings are out of the way for the New York Islanders. Simon Holmstrom signed a one-year deal while Dennis Cholowski did the same. It looked like Oliver Wahlstrom was heading to arbitration but general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello signed him to keep him around for at least one more season.

These moves, like all the moves the Islanders have made this offseason, aren’t moving the needle. Sure they make them better but not near the top of the Eastern Conference. However, even as minor deals, they change the dynamics of the roster. They give head coach Patrick Roy options for how he’ll want the lineup to look throughout the upcoming season.

Holmstrom & Wahlstrom Add Scoring to Bottom-Six

The bottom six will have Jean-Gabriel Pageau centering the third line and either Casey Cizikas or Kyle MacLean centering the fourth line. Then there are a lot of question marks. Anders Lee, Pierre Engvall, and offseason addition Maxim Tsyplakov can play the second or the third line while Hudson Fasching, Holmstrom, Wahlstrom, and MacLean will either round out the forward unit or play in the American Hockey League (AHL) for most of the season.

Simon Holmstrom, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Say Roy wants both Holmstrom and Wahlstrom in the lineup, they will provide the Islanders with a unique look, one they typically don’t have. The defensive production from the bottom six will decline but the Islanders will have more offense. Holmstrom proved last season that he has a great shot, scoring 15 goals while Wahlstrom’s proved throughout his career that if there’s anything he can add to the lineup, it’s a quick release from the faceoff circles.

The Islanders lacked scoring outside the top six last season with only six skaters scoring 12 goals or more. Holmstrom being a regular changes that as he adds a spark to the third or fourth line. Wahlstrom hasn’t looked the same since his injury in 2022 but his firepower would make the fourth line one that would be driven by offense. Ideally, the Islanders’ fourth line is a forechecking, defense-first one that provides a change of pace but if this team needs more scoring, both skaters will provide them with it.

Cholowski’s Value

The Bridgeport Islanders were bad last season, going 25-38-7-2 to finish in last place in the Atlantic Division. They might look worse this season considering the players they lost in the offseason. Ruslan Iskhakov, Robin Salo, and Otto Koivala will all be playing elsewhere and the blue line is particularly losing one of its best two-way players. Cholowski was one of the bright spots last season as a top defenseman who also added seven goals and 24 assists from the point.

He returns to the lineup and will likely take on that role as the top two-way defenseman and the playmaker from the point while also being one of the top defense prospects in the system. That is until Calle Odelius and Isaiah George are ready to play at a high level. That’s where Cholowski comes in as he’s one of the better players on the AHL roster but at 26 years old, he also plays a significant role as a mentor. While he hopes to play a few games at the NHL level this season (injuries might allow him to do that), he’ll also be tasked with helping the prospects prepare for the next step as well.

How Roy Can Pivot

With the extra skaters on the roster heading into training camp, Roy can play a bigger, hard-hitting lineup, or one that is smaller but more dynamic on the offensive end of the ice. Fasching for example won’t contribute much on the offensive end of the ice but he’ll add a forechecking presence on the wing. Wahlstrom meanwhile would be a liability defensively, and he’s not the same skater compared to when he entered the league, but he’ll help out the offense.

Roy also can reshape the defense, one that was slower and struggled on the offensive end of the ice last season. Cholowski can get the call-up to add that scoring spark and Samuel Bolduc might receive ice time throughout the season when the injury bug inevitably bites the Islanders.

Roy was hired in part because he can pivot as a head coach. The Islanders won’t be stuck in a specific system or playing one style of hockey. They will change depending on who is available and what the opposition looks like. Bringing back the younger skaters on minor deals allows Roy to make the necessary adjustments when the team needs them this season.