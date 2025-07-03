Islanders Can Target Ehlers or Rossi…Should They?

The New York Islanders have all but wrapped up their offseason moves. It was a strong first showing from Mathieu Darche after trading Noah Dobson as he extended Alexander Romanov, re-signed most of the restricted free agents (RFAs), drafted Matthew Schaefer and multiple elite prospects, and signed a few veterans as well. After a few days with a lot of noise, it looks like it’s a quiet summer from here on out.

That said, there’s still a possibility for a late summer splash. In the 2022 offseason, it was Nazem Kadri who was left unsigned until August, and the Calgary Flames jumped at the opportunity to sign him as they made some moves and found a way to fit him on the roster.

This offseason, Nikolaj Ehlers and a few RFAs, most notably Marco Rossi, remain unsigned. So, while Darche has already been busy enough and put a bow on the offseason with the latest addition from the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), Maxim Shabonov, he can put an exclamation point on his first offseason by acquiring Ehlers or Rossi.

Nikolaj Ehlers

Ehlers is still the big unrestricted free agent (UFA) on the board. There are a few teams with plenty of cap space to spend on him, more so than the Islanders can. Plus, there’s always a slight chance Ehlers returns to the Winnipeg Jets, something that doesn’t sound so crazy after Brock Boeser re-signed with the Vancouver Canucks despite the report indicating he was leaving in the offseason.

That said, the Islanders can still bring in Ehlers and add a spark to their top six. Darche signed Jonathan Drouin with the expectation that he’d be a part of the top six. However, if the Islanders get Ehlers, they can move Drouin to the third line, where he’ll be more comfortable, and the forward unit will look better as well.

More importantly, Ehlers can be a great fit on the top line. He can provide scoring chances from the wing to Bo Horvat while also finding open looks off of Mathew Barzal’s passes. The injury history is a concern and a reason many teams are probably skeptical of signing him in the first place. That said, Ehlers is the player who can take this offense to the next level.

Marco Rossi

Most RFAs will be signed by their teams and not be subjected to offer sheets. Rossi is the one player the Islanders and plenty of teams will target. He’s 23 and only getting better as he’s coming off a 24-goal and 36-assist season. Ideally, the Wild re-sign Rossi, but if they give Kirill Kaprizov an extension, they might be forced to move on from him to stay under the cap.

Marco Rossi, Minnesota Wild (Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports)

The Islanders have plenty of centers, at least at first glance. However, it might be best for Barzal or Drouin or both skaters to move to the wing, where they have fewer responsibilities and are better playmakers. Rossi gives the Islanders the option to do that while remaining a great team up the middle.

Rossi can fit right in on the second line and notably form a strong connection with Kyle Palmieri, the veteran scorer on the wing. He’s the type of center who will create scoring chances for his linemates first, but also find the back of the net when needed. If Darche signs Rossi, he can rely on him to be another core part of the lineup as a young center entering his prime years.

How Darche Can Sign Ehlers or Rossi

The Islanders are up against the salary cap, especially after the Emil Heineman and Shabonov contracts. It means that Darche must trade Jean-Gabriel Pageau if he hopes to have enough money to sign either Ehlers or Rossi. The problem is that Pageau isn’t a player many teams are targeting in a trade, at least not in the offseason. He’s more of a trade deadline target, and Darche will only move him if the team isn’t contending.

The other option is for the Islanders to buy out a contract or two. The Pierre Engvall deal will be a thorn in Darche’s side for years to come, as Lou Lamoriello gave the skater a seven-year deal in the 2023 offseason, and it’s one they’ll look to move on from at some point. Anthony Duclair is another name to watch as a buyout option, although the Islanders are hoping he bounces back after a forgettable 2024-25 season. Speaking of bouncing back, Scott Mayfield rebounded last season and was a reliable part of the defense. Otherwise, he would be another buyout candidate.

Darche moving on from any of the three veterans gives him enough space to sign either Ehlers or Rossi. Both skaters will come with a high price tag, yet it’s hard to see them getting more than Boeser, who has a $7.25 million average annual value (AAV) deal. If the Islanders open up $7 million in cap space, they can make a run at either forward.

Should Darche Sign Them?

It’s a fun idea for the Islanders to end up with Ehlers or Rossi in their top six. These are the moves that get the Islanders into the contention conversation. After missing the playoffs last season, it would be great to see this team fighting with the Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, and Washington Capitals at the top of the Metropolitan Division.

That said, Darche will probably wrap up the offseason by taking care of the remaining in-house business. Maxim Tsyplakov was a reliable winger last season, and ideally, the Islanders re-sign the RFA to play alongside another Maxim (Shabonov) who just came over from the KHL. Marc Gatcomb also needs a new deal, even if it’s a two-way contract, and it will put the Islanders at the cap as well.

Making a splash would put a bow on the offseason, a significant first one for Darche. However, he’ll probably wrap up the summer with a few minor deals and winning the Shabonov sweepstakes fresh in everyone’s minds as well.