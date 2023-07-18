Islanders’ Wahlstrom Bets on Self by Accepting Qualifying Offer

The New York Islanders signed Oliver Wahlstrom, who was a restricted free agent (RFA), to a qualifying offer. The deal is a one-year, $874,125 contract that keeps the 23-year-old on the roster for next season and all but wraps up general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello’s summer. He entered this offseason hoping to re-sign the players on last season’s team and he has done that with the Wahlstrom contract.

Related: Islanders Lamoriello is Betting On Current Roster: Now What?

For Wahlstrom, this deal is “a bet on himself” contract as he’ll have a lot of pressure to step up this season and become a pivotal part of the offense. At the same time, it speaks volumes for the Islanders and what might happen ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Wahstrom is Betting On Himself

Walhstrom’s upside is unquestioned but the problem is he’s only given the Islanders a small sample size and glimpses of what he can provide. Since he made his debut in 2019, he’s only played in 161 games. Last season, he scored seven goals and nine assists in 35 games but had his campaign cut short with a lower-body injury. He will return in 2023-24, but it’s unclear what his production will look like, especially from a skating standpoint, as he continues to recover.

Oliver Wahlstrom, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He’s been in the NHL for a few seasons and has yet to hit on his potential. However, in the few games Wahlstrom’s played, he’s proved that he has speed and a great shot that can make him an elite player in the NHL. In a full season, he can become a 20-goal scorer and notably add a shooting presence to the wing of the Islanders’ offense.

Latest News & Highlights

The recent contract he received, while underwhelming, allows Wahlstrom to put together a career year. If he becomes a reliable part of the offense and even a top-six forward by the end of the season, he’ll receive a big payday next offseason. More importantly, it will signal to Lamoriello and the team that he is an integral part of the roster and can play a big role in allowing the Islanders to compete for the Cup.

Lamoriello Kicks the Can One More Year

There’s no question that Lamoriello wanted to keep Wahlstrom on the roster for 2023-24. While he would have been an intriguing trade chip for Alex DeBrincat, who was dealt to the Detroit Red Wings, the goal was to have Wahlstrom back for at least one more year. The question is what his role on the roster in the long term will look like.

Lou Lamoriello, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

A one-year deal gives Lamoriello and head coach Lane Lambert time to figure everything out. A big year from Wahlstrom will seal his place in the forward unit and this deal provides Lambert a full season to find out where he best fits in the forward unit. Likewise, one more year allows the Islanders to see what Wahlstrom’s ceiling is and if he can become an elite skater on the wing.

Wahlstrom’s Place in the Offense

It will be tough to find a line that best suits Wahlstrom, making the upcoming season a complicated one for the young forward. Ideally, he would play on the same line as Mathew Barzal or Brock Nelson, two playmakers that can provide him with open shots in the offensive zone. The problem is that the top two lines are set, especially after Pierre Engvall signed a seven-year contract. This leaves Wahlstrom to play alongside Jean-Gabriel Pageau on the third line. Pageau is an established puck-handling center but not a dynamic player that can open up the offense and allow the skaters on his wing to thrive. Heading into next season, the Islanders’ forward lines look like this:

Anders Lee Bo Horvat Mathew Barzal Pierre Engvall Brock Nelson Kyle Palmieri Hudson Fasching Jean-Gabriel Pageau Oliver Wahlstrom Matt Martin Casey Cizikas Cal Clutterbuck

These forward lines don’t include Zach Parise, who has yet to sign a deal but could return for one more season. The Islanders would love to have him back after he scored 21 goals last season but turning 39 this offseason, it’s more likely that he retires. If Parise returns and the Islanders can fit him under the salary cap, Wahlstrom’s role will change and he might have trouble finding a line he can form strong chemistry with for the entire season.

Zach Parise, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Wahlstrom’s saving grace or the area he can make a name for himself is on the power play. The unit was awful for the Islanders last season, scoring on only 15.77 percent of its opportunities and he can become the goal scorer that the power play desperately needs. Wahlstrom can find open shots at the faceoff circles and become a consistent goal scorer on the man advantage with his quick and accurate shot. His presence can turn the Islanders’ power play around and as a result, allow the offense as a whole to take a big leap in 2023-24.

What’s Next for the Islanders?

The Wahlstrom deal all but puts a bow on the offseason for the Islanders. After Lamoriello re-signed his unrestricted free agents (UFAs) and extended Ilya Sorokin, the only thing left was to find a way to keep the young forward on the roster for next season. With the deal being made, it’s unlikely any big moves will happen in the rest of the offseason.

That said, it’s worth keeping an eye out for a “hockey trade” which Lamoriello alluded to in his recent media availability. It’s unlikely that the veteran GM makes a move but if the right offer is on the table, expect him to take advantage.

Lou Lamoriello addresses the media after today's signings. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/G6DzMDTwTE — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) July 2, 2023

The Islanders head into 2023-24 with a similar roster that allowed them to reach the playoffs last season. Now, it’s up to that same roster to prove that they can take the next step and make a Cup run. With the Eastern Conference shaping up to be tougher this season, the question is if Lamoriello will make a move at any point to upgrade his team to match up with the competition.