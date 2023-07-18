5 Cool Things About the Bruins’ Patrick Brown

The Boston Bruins were busy recruiting free agents to come to town after producing the greatest statistical season in NHL history. However, most of their big-name free agents left to skate with other teams, leaving the team to fill some holes in the lineup.

After bringing fan favorite Milan Lucic home, the team also brought back Boston University alumni Kevin Shattenkirk. Then, they kept calling players back to the city, signing a former National Champion from Boston College, Patrick Brown.

Interestingly, Brown has found success at the college and minor hockey levels but has only played 138 games in the NHL after seven seasons. Additionally, he’s only scored 24 points but is currently minus-24, which are two numbers he should be able to improve on during the upcoming season in Boston.

Despite his limited exposure across the league, here are a few interesting things to know about his career and family, which will help fans welcome him back to Beantown.

1. Scored Twice Against Philipp Grubauer in 2022-23, With Two Different Teams

After 138 NHL games, Brown has only scored ten goals, including four during the 2022-23 season. Interestingly, he beat Seattle Kraken netminder Phillipp Grubauer on two separate occasions while playing with two different teams last season.

On Feb. 12, 2023, while a member of the Philadelphia Flyers, he collected a goal against Grubauer in a 4-3 loss at Wells Fargo Center. Within a month, he went to the Ottawa Senators in a trade on March 3, 2023, and dressed against the Kraken six days later. During a 5-4 victory, Brown tallied another goal against Grubauer.

2. Undrafted After Winning National Championship

After playing high school hockey in Michigan, Brown enrolled at Boston College and played 29 games as a freshman. Although he didn’t dress as much as a sophomore, he appeared in 38 games as a junior before becoming captain his senior year.

Brown went undrafted despite his achievements in college, including a National Championship in 2012. However, after his final game in the NCAA, he signed a two-year entry-level deal with the Carolina Hurricanes on April 12, 2014.

3. Captain of a Calder Cup Champion

Although Brown didn’t get much playing time with the Hurricanes from 2014 to 2019, with just 28 games on his resume, he played 334 contests with the Charlotte Checkers in the American Hockey League (AHL). During his last three seasons with the club, he served as captain, receiving the Calder Cup when the Checkers won it in 2019.

4. Related to the Famous Mara Family

Brown’s mom was Maureen Mara, whose dad was Wellington Mara, the owner of the New York Giants from 1959-2005. His great-grandfather was Tim Mara, who founded the team in 1925. Interestingly, his uncle is Chris Mara, making him first cousins with actresses Kate and Rooney Mara.

5. Son of a Two-Time Stanley Cup Champion

Patrick’s father is Doug Brown, an NHL veteran of 854 games who won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles with the Detroit Red Wings in 1997 and 1998. After playing four seasons at Boston College from 1982-1986, he skated with the New Jersey Devils later that year.

Patrick Brown, Ottawa Senators (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

Eventually, Doug suited up for a season with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1993-94 before playing the final seven years of his career with the Red Wings. Furthermore, Patrick’s uncle, Greg Brown, played 94 games in the NHL before becoming his coach at Boston College.

Further Perspective

Before winning the Calder Cup in 2019, Brown played in just 28 NHL games. However, things didn’t turn around when he signed with the Vegas Golden Knights as a free agent. Ultimately, he didn’t become an NHL regular until 2021-22, when the Philadelphia Flyers gave him a shot. Since then, he’s played in 105 games, collecting 21 points, with a career-high 12 last season.