Bruins: 7 Cool Things About Milan Lucic

In the 2006 Entry Draft, the Boston Bruins selected Milan Lucic as the 50th overall pick. Within five seasons, he was a 30-goal scorer and hoisting the Stanley Cup in his hometown of Vancouver, British Columbia, when the Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7.

After 566 games over eight seasons, the Bruins sent Lucic to the Los Angeles Kings in a trade (June 2015) for a first-round pick in 2015 (Jakub Zboril), Martin Jones, and Colin Miller. Interestingly, now that Lucic is back in Boston on a one-year deal worth $1 million, only Zboril remains with the franchise and has 76 games of NHL experience. Ultimately, watching these two share the ice sometime this year should be fun since they will always be linked together.

Now with “Looch” back in black and gold, here’s a refresher of cool and interesting things to learn about one of the most memorable players to don No. 17 in Boston.

1. Most Iconic Career Moments Took Place in His Hometown of Vancouver

Lucic was born in Vancouver, BC, on June 7, 1988, and grew up playing junior hockey in the Canadian province. Ultimately, his best years outside of professional hockey came with the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League.

Even though he had a subpar year with the Giants in 2005-06, with 19 points, the Bruins selected the hometown kid in the second round of the 2006 Entry Draft held at General Motors Place in Vancouver. Within a season, he rewarded Boston for believing in him with a season for the ages in 2006-07.

Milan Lucic Memorial Cup MVP

Although the Giants did not win the WHL championship that year, they rewarded their fanbase with a Memorial Cup victory on home ice a few weeks later. During their run to the title, an 18-year-old Lucic became famous for “The Shift” en route to winning tournament MVP honors.

As fate would have it, during Lucic’s first appearance in the Stanley Cup Final in 2011, he would skate against his hometown team, the Canucks. Ultimately, the Bruins secured a 4-0 win in Game 7 at Rogers Arena, allowing him to skate with the Silver Chalice in the city he grew up in.

2. Became the 352nd Skater to Play in 1,000 NHL Games

The NHL is one of the hardest professional sports leagues to break into and forge a career in. As of July 2023, only 379 players have stuck around long enough to play over 1,000 games. Fortunately for Lucic, he became just the 352nd skater ever to reach the milestone, providing him with an honor very few have ever achieved. Heading into the 2023-24 season, he currently ranks 149th in games played all-time.

3. Almost Quit Hockey in 2003

Even though Lucic has won a Memorial Cup, a Stanley Cup, and a World Championship, he almost quit hockey in 2003. After failing to be drafted in the 2003 WHL Bantam Draft, which saw Jonathan Toews go first overall, he thought about giving up the sport. Unfortunately, he got invited to play with the Coquitlam Express but didn’t make the club out of training camp, furthering his desire to quit. However, a brief stint in Junior B with the Delta Ice Hawks proved he belonged in Junior A and was soon back on the path to the WHL and NHL after a couple of games.

4. His Parents Migrated to Canada From Serbia

Lucic’s parents, Dobrivoje and Snežana, came to Vancouver from Serbia. His dad migrated at 27, while his mom came with her parents when she was just two. Moreover, the couple had three kids with Milan, the middle child between Nikola and Jovan. Interestingly, at 15, Milan was diagnosed with Scheuermann’s disease, which is the reason behind his hunched-over appearance.

5. Enjoys Playing Against the Montreal Canadiens

Although Lucic has played more games in the Western Conference (607) than the Eastern Conference (566), his favorite opponent is the Montreal Canadiens. Statistically, he has 34 points against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the most against the club; however, he’s registered 32 against the Canadiens.

Additionally, Lucic has collected 103 penalty minutes against Montreal in 62 games, the only team he’s reached double digits against. Furthermore, the goalie he’s scored the most against is Carey Price (11), who played 15 years with the Canadiens.

6. Ranks Second Amongst Active Players in Penalty Minutes

Heading into the 2023-24 season, Lucic has accumulated 1,299 penalty minutes, earning a tie for second place amongst active skaters with Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals. Interestingly, the duo are chasing the ageless Corey Perry, who sits atop the list with 1,380. Although Lucic now averages 11 minutes of playing time a game, he doesn’t spend as much time in the penalty box, meaning he’s a long shot to catch Perry.

7. Favorite Teammate is David Krejčí

Through 1,173 NHL games, Lucic has scored 233 goals and set up an additional 351 for 584 points. Statistically, his favorite linemate is David Krejčí, who may want to return for one more season with his former skating partner. Together, these two won the Stanley Cup in 2011 and have significantly impacted each other’s point totals.

Milan Lucic, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

During their previous time together, Krejčí set up 66 of Lucic’s 139 goals in Boston, which accounts for 47 percent of the winger’s production. Meanwhile, Lucic set up 47 of Krejčí’s 117 goals (40 percent) during the same time frame. The duo also combined to be plus-198 from 2008-2015.

Further Perspective

When the Bruins signed Lucic to a deal to bring the now 35-year-old home to his first NHL team, the decision divided the fan base. Some consider him too slow for today’s game and that his best days are behind him. However, his return also ignited a portion of the fanbase to remember his previous run, which included some highlight reel goals and bone-crunching body checks.

Ultimately, we will determine whether he is the missing piece to another Stanley Cup championship in Boston in June 2024. Realistically, until that time, we cannot judge a player who has expressed nothing but love for the city and is excited to see his career come full circle.