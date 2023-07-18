Maple Leafs News & Rumors: O’Reilly, Gio, Horvat, Domi & Engvall

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at the reasons Ryan O’Reilly signed with the Nashville Predators and why he avoided playing in the spotlight of Toronto. While it wasn’t the sole reason for his decision to leave, it was a factor.

Second, I’ll look at why the Maple Leafs should – regardless of what’s happening on the ice – practice some serious load management for Mark Giordano. Last season, he played really well during the regular season but wilted in the playoffs. The team simply must be more diligent about preserving his energy and preventing injuries.

Mark Giordano, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Third, I’ll share an interview with Bo Horvat where he talks about his close friend Max Domi, who’s now playing for the Maple Leafs. Horvat believes Domi will excel in Toronto and is excited to see how he does on the ice.

Item One: Ryan O’Reilly Finds Hometown a Tough Venue

After a lot of hope that O’Reilly would find a home in Toronto with the Maple Leafs; instead, he recently signed a four-year, $18 million contract with the Nashville Predators. When asked about his departure, he mentioned that playing in the spotlight of Toronto “isn’t for everybody.” While the stress of playing in the Ontario capital wasn’t the only reason he decided to leave, it was a consideration.

O’Reilly joined the Maple Leafs in a trade on Feb. 18. He did and said all the right things; however, sadly he got injured. But when he was healthy, he filled a need as both a depth center and a top-six winger. During his time in Toronto, the team won a playoff round for the first time in almost two decades. They defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. However, they hit a hot goalie in Sergei Bobrovsky and ultimately lost to the Florida Panthers in five games.

The Maple Leafs wanted O’Reilly to stay; but, it wasn’t to be. Despite leaving, he had many positive things to say about the organization and the city. He described his time with the Maple Leafs as incredible; and, he praised the team and its passionate fans. However, in the end, he felt it was better for him to sign with the Predators.

Ryan O’Reilly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Overall, O’Reilly went to Nashville because he desired a different environment and opportunity. In short, Toronto just wasn’t his choice.

Item Two: Why Mark Giordano Needs Some Wise Load Management

Last season, one of the Maple Leafs’ regular season heroes was Giordano. However, he wilted during the 2023 Postseason.

As a result, the team should ensure that it considers his age and his fatigue factors this season. Nothing against Giordano at all; however, he was the oldest skater in the NHL last season and will likely be again in 2023-24. He’s in the latter stages of his career.

When Giordano’s fresh, he’s amazing. But, when he tires, it takes the edge off his game. His body just doesn’t recover as quickly as it once did. Giving him some rest during the regular season would help prevent fatigue and reduce the risk of injuries.

The contrast between Giordano’s play during the regular season and the playoffs suggests that he struggled with the increased intensity and physicality of postseason play. Load management during the regular season could have helped him stay fresh for the playoffs when his contributions were more crucial.

Managing Giordano’s workload would give him another solid season, which is likely the last of his career. If he plays with the effectiveness he showed for most of last season, he’ll be a huge addition to the team. He’s still a great player (but in a more limited role). Resting him strategically during the season would help increase his productivity as a player.

Another reason the Maple Leafs should want to rest him would be to give their depth defensemen some solid playing time. They, too, need to prepare for the postseason or to fill in for an injury. Rotating a veteran like Giordano would give the team a chance to play its younger players. That would benefit their overall performance.

While players may want to play as much as possible, the team and coaching staff must consider the bigger picture and the longer-term goals. By carefully managing Giordano’s workload, the Maple Leafs can optimize his contributions and increase their chances of success throughout the season and during the playoffs. The bottom line is to have Giordano in prime shape when the postseason comes around.

Item Three: Bo Horvat Talks Well of Max Domi

In a recent interview, Horvat had a ton of positive things to say about his former teammate with the London Knights, Max Domi. He was especially happy that Domi would be playing in Toronto. He shared that Domi was a groomsman at his wedding in Miami, and they are very close friends.

Horvat was happy for the new Toronto player because he believes Domi has been a Maple Leaf in his heart since he was young. He noted that Domi couldn’t stop talking about Toronto-based hockey and indicated his great excitement to play for the team.

Tie Domi poses with son Max Domi before Max was selected by the Phoenix Coyotes during the 2013 NHL Draft

(Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

Horvat took time to praise Domi’s play last season, noting that he had both a great regular season and playoffs. He was confident that Domi would be a “stud” for the Maple Leafs because he loves the spotlight and embraces challenges. In all, it was a nice testimonial from the New York Islanders’ center about what Domi would bring to the team.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

In following former Maple Leafs players, on July 1 ​​Pierre Engvall signed a seven-year contract worth $21 million with the Islanders. Last season, he scored 17 goals and added 13 assists (for 30 points) in 76 games while playing for both the Maple Leafs and the Islanders.

He’ll get a better opportunity with the Islanders than he did in Toronto. The word is that, in the upcoming 2023-24 season, Engvall is expected to play as a middle-six forward and see time on the power play.