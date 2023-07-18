Finland to 3ICE: Ian McCoshen’s Journey to Team LeClair

Following four seasons with four different American Hockey League (AHL) teams, Ian McCoshen found himself in Finland, playing for Assat Pori of the Finish Elite League (SM-liiga). The 2022-23 season was the first in which he found himself outside North America. He was not alone. Other imports from North America found themselves in Finland, continuing their dream of playing professional hockey.

Team bonding ensued, and shortly, McCoshen found himself discussing a new prospect with his new Finnish teammates. 3ICE, a new, exciting hockey league looking to make a name for itself, was the topic of discussion at dinner. Some of his teammates, now friends, got asked to play in 3ICE during its inaugural season. Following their conversation, McCoshen felt inspired to join the 3-on-3 league, headlined by Hall-of-Fame coaches.

“I talked with my agent,” McCoshen said. “He asked if I wanted to think about it or if I was serious. Back in November or December, I sent in the first application or draft process stuff.”

McCoshen wanted to play in 3ICE, but there must be mutual interest. Players must apply for the league and then a review period commences, eventually leading to the 3ICE Draft. The draft is where coaches select the players on their team, nearly building their rosters from scratch each year. Uncertainty was in the air. McCoshen didn’t know whether he made the cut.

“I didn’t hear anything back until March when the draft happened,” McCoshen said. “I didn’t know what would happen for a few months. I didn’t know if I would get picked or if they would be loyal to the players from last year, but I am happy that I got in. It’s fun.”

Ian McCoshen of Team LeClair, 3ICE – Week 2, Hershey, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Steven Ryan/3ICE/Getty Images)

The fun is only a small portion of what McCoshen enjoys about 3ICE. He also recognizes the broader appeal for viewers and players like himself. Hockey is very structured and has mostly stayed the same since the early 1900s. 3ICE offers a new way to play and enjoy the game, which is something McCoshen appreciates.

“It’s great for the game of hockey that’s been so structured,” McCoshen said. “There is a standard for the game to be played 5-on-5. Letting guys who may be more skilled have more ice, more breakaways, and getting them the amount of time they need to showcase their super skill is drawing in the young crowd.”

The skill is on display. Peter Lenes’ penalty shot lacrosse goal is just one of many examples of how 3ICE is setting the stage for stick-handing specialists and other skillful hockey magicians to flash their talent.

3ICE’s Physical Demands

McCoshen rests at his home in Minneapolis, Minnesota, enjoying the summer heat between 3ICE matches. The sporadic games make conditioning extremely important. 3ICE is once every week to two weeks for players with longer shifts. It’s a marathon, not a spring.

“The biggest takeaway is not expending your energy in the first 3 minutes of your shift,” McCoshen said. “There’s lots of open ice and a lot of ice time, even with just 16 minutes.”

Those 16 minutes are taxing, even with shifts off. Staying in shape is the easiest way to deal with the length of time on ice. A typical NHL or AHL shift will last anywhere from 30 seconds to a minute, give or take. In 3ICE, try doubling, tripling, or even quadrupling it.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN – JULY 02: 3ICE pucks sit on a table prior to the start of 3ICE Week Three at Van Andel Arena on July 02, 2022 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/3ICE/Getty Images)

The 3ICE tour features one game per week, but teams are not guaranteed to play each week. Extended shifts with extended time off means players with the best work ethic will see the best results. Hitting the gym, training sessions away from the team, and occasional skates will yield the best results.

“You have to be diligent,” McCoshen said. “Going to the gym Friday and Saturday, trying to get on the ice Friday or Monday. There’s a pre-game skate this year, which is nice.”

McCoshen’s Debut

McCoshen participated in his first official pre-game skate on July 5, making his 3ICE debut on July 5 as part of Team LeClair. He scored in his first game, helping lead his team to a 5-2 win over Team Mullen. His goal was nice, but he awaits his opportunity to flash his creativity.

“I’ll get creative like what the younger guys are doing if I get a breakaway,” McCoshen said. “I don’t think I’m a guy to do a between the legs, but maybe the Forsberg or I’ll go on my stomach and throw the puck from my hand to my stick and tap it in that way, or throw a glove, I’ll try to be creative with it.”

Creativity is one of 3ICE’s greatest attributes. McCoshen signed a contract to play in the Czech Republic for the 2023-24 season. He doesn’t have to worry about being out of a job next season. 3ICE is pure fun for McCoshen. With job certainty this upcoming year, he gets to enjoy 3ICE for what it is—catching up with old teammates and opponents while getting a chance to hoist the Patrick Cup.

The 3ICE season began on June 28, and will be broadcast live by CBS Sports, TSN and TVA Sports. The season will run for six weeks before the championship game takes place on Aug. 12 in Philadelphia. Stay tuned for more content about 3ICE as the season progresses, and make sure to tune into 3ICE this summer to enjoy the best part of hockey each and every week.

