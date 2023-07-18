Oilers Should Consider Reunion With Ethan Bear

The Edmonton Oilers are extremely tight for cap space heading into the 2023-24 season. They still have to try and re-sign Evan Bouchard and Ryan McLeod who are restricted free agents (RFAs) needing new deals, and McLeod has decided to take his contract to arbitration. Unfortunately, it looks as though any new extension for either player will have to wait until the arbitration meeting with McLeod is concluded and he has his new deal so the Oilers can see just how much money they’re working with.

Related: Oilers: 3 Teams That Could Offer Sheet Evan Bouchard

While the Oilers try to get the McLeod situation settled, they still need to try and find an upgrade on the blue line as their bottom four still seems rather weak. One name that still remains in free agency is former fan favorite Ethan Bear. While he was utilized as a top-four defenseman during his first tenure with the Oilers, the team’s blue line is stronger now and is looking for depth. Bear has struggled since his departure, so a reunion as a third-pairing defenseman should be something both sides consider.

The Oilers made the choice to trade Bear to the Carolina Hurricanes in 2021 in exchange for Warren Foegele. Foegele was an RFA at the time but signed a three-year extension with the Oilers as soon as he was traded. His strengths as a depth player saw the Oilers win the trade in the short term, while Bear seemed to struggle in his new home. He was traded to the Vancouver Canucks in October 2022 along with Lane Pederson where he finished out the 2022-23 season but wasn’t given a new contract.

Now vs Then: Where Does Bear Fit?

Bear was drafted by the Oilers in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft at 124th overall after a really solid campaign with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League (WHL) and got his first taste of NHL action in the 2017-18 season. During his junior career, he established himself as an offensive-minded defenseman that plays a sound defensive game and had a gritty side that made him tough to play against.

EDMONTON, AB – MARCH 3: Ethan Bear #74 of the Edmonton Oilers lines up for a face off during the game against the New York Rangers on March 3, 2018 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

In his first few seasons with the Oilers, the team was in desperate need of good defensemen. While Bear was young, he seemed to be one of the few solid defenders on the team and played a top-four role with Darnell Nurse for the majority of his tenure in Edmonton. He took over as a top-pairing defenseman for a little while following the unfortunate injury to Oscar Klefbom, and ended up taking on some big minutes as a young player trying to find his way into the league.

Latest News & Highlights

Unfortunately for Bear, this came with some heavy criticism. He never really played badly, but Oilers fans are some of the toughest in the league and they let him hear it every time he made a small mistake, and it was clear it was having an effect on his game and taking a toll on his mental health. His defensive game was quite strong when he first made the jump to the NHL. But the negative feedback was clearly getting to him and the unfair comments he was receiving on social media seemed to end his time in Edmonton before it was truly over.

If Bear is interested in giving Oilers fans and the team a second chance, then the Oilers should be all over the opportunity to bring him in. He won’t be looking for an insane amount of money but instead could take a short-term deal for less money and earn a bigger contract after the next one is complete.

Ethan Bear, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

The Oilers have a stacked blue line heading into the 2023-24 season. Mattias Ekholm, Bouchard, Nurse, and Cody Ceci likely round out the top four with Brett Kulak as the only guarantee on the bottom pairing, leaving some question marks for the final spot. Bear would fit perfectly alongside Kulak, and could even earn the opportunity to move back up into the top four with some solid play.

What’s Next for Ethan Bear?

Bear is expected to miss some of the 2023-24 regular season. He recently had shoulder surgery that could keep him out until around Christmas time. It’s a bit crazy to think about, but if the Oilers start a little slower than expected and Bear ends up returning earlier than expected, why not give the team a shake and bring him in as a sixth defenseman?

I would expect a two-year deal worth $775,000-$800,000 a season for Bear. Obviously, he’s nursing the shoulder injury so the likelihood he gets a contract before he’s healthy is unlikely. It may seem a little far-fetched, but Bear is the perfect player to add to the lineup going forward. Having a guy create some internal competition between himself, Vincent Desharnais and Philip Broberg for the final roster spot will drive up the urgency and consistency from all of them, hopefully leading to stronger performances.

When he makes his return, I hope the Oilers consider bringing him in. It’s risky with his injury issues, but it’s a medium-risk, high-reward idea that gives Bear the opportunity to prove himself as a top-six defenseman again, while the Oilers add depth going into a potential Stanley Cup contending season.