Jets News & Rumors: McGroarty Trade Collapse, Dillon & More

In this edition of the Winnipeg Jets News & Rumors, we look at where the Jets stand with Rutger McGroarty, discussing a deal for the prospect that collapsed on the draft floor, plus Brenden Dillon‘s future as an unrestricted free agent (UFA), and the latest on the future of defenseman Nikolaj Ehlers.

McGroarty to Wild Was Close

There has been endless chatter around the Jets’ star prospect and how he is likely to be traded. A trade at the draft made the most sense, as the Jets were likely to get draft capital in return for McGroarty. According to Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts, a deal was lined up to send him to the Minnesota Wild, and it involved the 13th pick in the first round.

Rutger McGroarty, Michigan Wolverines (Michigan Photography)

The Wild were waiting to see who would be available before making the trade. When they had the opportunity to select Zeev Buium, who fell to 12th, they switched gears to that and traded up one spot with the Philadelphia Flyers to ensure they got him. It is hard to blame them for that, as Buium is a fantastic prospect. Many were surprised it was available at 12.

The door isn’t closed on a McGroarty trade, as it is still more than likely he is dealt this offseason. The Jets will have to switch gears on what the return will be with the draft over and no more 2024 picks coming back to them. Would they entertain 2025 picks? Probably, but they could get creative with it now.

Dillon to New Jersey Heating Up

Dillon is unlikely to return to the Jets as he is a UFA, and there has been no chatter about him wanting to return. With John Marino being traded to the Utah Hockey Club, the Devils also have plans to target Brett Pesce in free agency. Still, on the Sportsnet draft broadcast, Friedman added that the Devils would also be taking a big run at adding Dillon.

The Jets would probably like to bring Dillon back for the right price. He is a stable, dependable, left-handed defenseman, but the door seems closed on that.

The Jets acquired Dillon in 2021 for a pair of second-round picks, and in his three seasons with the club, he has shown to be a valuable, physical, shot-blocking, trustworthy player. He is someone the Jets can’t replace internally, at least not yet. Dylan Samberg could take over the role and grow into a strong player, but likely won’t be for the 2024-25 season. Elias Salomonsson is another who could play that role for the Jets, but on the right side. He is unlikely ready for an NHL job this upcoming season, though.

Latest on Ehlers Trade Talks

When meeting with the media at the draft, Kevin Cheveldayoff spoke about Ehlers and referred to last year when answering the same questions on Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck.

Cheveldayoff feels no pressure to make a move right away. Ehlers is a great player and will help the team in the 2024-25 season, and that is the goal right now: success next season.

With Ehlers having one season left before becoming a UFA, it will be interesting to see if the Jets opt to go into the season with him unsigned and trade him at the deadline, use him as their own deadline rental in a sense, or trade him before the season. The last reports about a contract from Friedman were that Ehlers was still not interested in an extension at this time.