4 Standout Winnipeg Jets Players

The Winnipeg Jets are off to a historic start with an 8-0-0 record. It’s been a team effort to maintain their undefeated run, but there are a few Jets in particular who have stood out from the rest the past few games. Let’s take a look at a few of the more-outstanding players who have made their mark thus far.

1: Neal Pionk

Pionk is off to an unprecedented great start. With one goal and nine assists, he’s already past a point-per-game average. The 29-year-old is currently on a five-game point streak, and he had a career high four-point game last week. He’s looked a lot more comfortable on the ice defensively as well, which should give fans hope in his abilities this season. If he can maintain his current pace, he could have a spectacular campaign.

His success may be in due part to his new defensive partner, Dylan Samberg. Last season, Pionk was often paired with Brenden Dillon, and Samberg has really stepped up in his absence. The two have been really strong to start the season, sometimes outplaying the top pair of Josh Morrissey and Dylan DeMelo. The Jets’ defence looks set to be a juggernaut again if Pionk can keep up his current level of play.

2: Eric Comrie

Fans were a little skeptical when the Jets put Kaapo Kahokonen on waivers, thus awarding the backup spot to Comrie. So far, he’s proven his worth. With wins in both of his starts, he’s looked great to start his third tenure with the team. In his first game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, he saved 42 shots on goal and allowed three goals. Against the Calgary Flames, he allowed another three goals and saved 29 shots. As of now, he has a save percentage (SV%) of .915 and lots of time to continue improving.

Part of the hesitation in relying on Comrie was his previous stats with his last few teams. With the Buffalo Sabres last season, he had a SV% of .874, and the season before that he finished at .886%. Overall, he’s had a much better start this season and could pan out to be a great pickup for the team.

For those curious, Laurent Brossoit had a worse start to his season with the Jets, losing both of his first two games.

3: Nino Niederreiter

The Swiss NHL veteran is having a great start. In his last three games, Niederreiter has 6 points (four goals and two assists), and he’s currently on a point-per-game pace. He scored two of his four goals in the same game against the Seattle Kraken.

Nino Niederreiter, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Niederreiter signed an extension last December, and since then has proved his worth to the team. He finished last season with 34 points and established himself as a core member of the third line with Adam Lowry and Mason Appleton. The entire line has had success to start this season, but Niederreiter in particular has been outstanding.

4: The Second Line

This one may be cheating a little, but it was hard to choose just one player when all three are having plenty of success to the start the season. The second line – comprised of Nikolaj Ehlers, Vladislav Namestnikov, and Cole Perfetti – was off to a rough start. In their first few games, their ice time was limited, and they saw very little results offensively. Fans were quite worried about the second line’s long-term success of, an issue that’s plagued the team for a couple of seasons.

Recently, they seemed to have turned it around, and all three have seen a big improvement in their games. Ehlers already has 10 points, Perfetti has nine, and Namestnikov has six in eight games. On Oct. 18 against the San Jose Sharks, the second line combined for 11 points and Perfetti and Namestnikov had four points each. Since then, the line has seen a significant increase in ice time, and if they keep it up, it may be safe to say the Jets’ woes about their second line might be over.

Honorable Mentions

As previously mentioned, Samberg is off to a great start. His pair with Pionk is trending in the right direction, and they’ll be a real defensive threat this season if they can keep up their good work. Colin Miller also looks good so far and currently has four points. The defenseman is getting a chance to shine with the team now that new head coach Scott Arniel has established him as part of the starting lineup.

It’s hard to pick out one or two other players here since so many are having great starts to the season. Aside from the ones already mentioned, here are all the players with at least a point per game: Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey, and Appleton. The Winnipeg Jets are truly off to a historic start, and they’re in for a good season if they can keep their production up.