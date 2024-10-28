Maple Leafs’ Tough Schedule & Berube’s Coaching Decisions Aren’t Helping Anything

As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare for their game against the unbeaten Winnipeg Jets on Monday night, it’s easy to overlook one significant factor in their recent struggles: the gruelling schedule. With six games in the last 10 days, including extensive travel, the Maple Leafs have faced a demanding early-season stretch that might have impacted their performance. In addition, some tactical decisions by head coach Craig Berube and Toronto’s recent stumbles have begun to make more sense.

This post examines the schedule’s impact on the Maple Leafs and two critical coaching decisions that may have compounded the team’s fatigue.

Schedule Has Been a Strain on the Maple Leafs

Toronto’s schedule over the past two weeks has been relentless. They faced the Columbus Blue Jackets in their third game in four days, the St. Louis Blues in their fourth game in six, and the Boston Bruins in their fifth in eight. They’re set to battle the Jets for their sixth game in 10 days tonight. On top of that, they’ve been travelling between each matchup, increasing the physical toll on the team.

Was Auston Matthews gassed during the last Maple Leafs game?

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This intensity can lead to fatigue, slower reflexes, and mental errors. For a team trying to establish a new identity under Berube, the extra strain might be pushing players to their limits.

Two Curious Coaching Decisions During the Past Week Didn’t Help

Additionally, Berube made two curious coaching decisions. While we admit we are not privy to what’s going on inside the locker room or in the coaching staff’s heads, from the outside, we would argue there were different options.

Berube’s Curious Decision #1: Goaltender Rotation

Berube’s choice to start Joseph Woll against the Blues and Anthony Stolarz against the Bruins was curious. Given that Woll hadn’t played in 175 days, throwing him into a high-pressure home game might have set him up to struggle. The result? Woll was rusty and had a shaky start against St. Louis. His play made it hard for the team to bounce back mentally after their “fiasco” against the Blue Jackets.

Last season, Woll’s first game after a long break was against the Bruins in the playoffs, and he shined. That confidence might have carried through if Berube had started him there. Instead, with Stolarz in the net, the Maple Leafs missed a chance to capitalize on Woll’s potential and give him a confidence-building game.

Berube’s Curious Decision #2: Overtime Strategy in Boston

In their fifth game in eight days, the Maple Leafs found themselves in overtime against the Bruins. Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner had logged over 22 minutes of ice time heading into the extra period. That likely contributed to Matthews’ late-game turnover and, ultimately, Boston’s victory. Berube started OT with Matthews and Marner, then swapped in William Nylander and Max Domi for just a 40-second shift before sending Matthews and Marner back out.

Given the schedule and possible fatigue, a better approach might have been to include fresher players in the rotation. Bobby McMann and Nick Robertson played limited minutes that night and could have offered the energy boost Toronto needed. Robertson’s speed and shooting ability are well-suited to the open ice of 3-on-3 OT, and his lighter workload up to that point would’ve allowed him to push the pace. Similarly, McMann might have seen this as a chance to redeem himself after being benched earlier in the game, bringing a fresh and motivated presence to the ice.

Final Thoughts: Can the Leafs Win Against Winnipeg?

Despite the challenging schedule, the Maple Leafs still have a chance against Winnipeg, especially if they receive strong goaltending. It would be fitting for Toronto to surprise fans by rallying in this game when they’re most “gassed” and pulling off a win. While the team has struggled to find its footing amid fatigue and demanding games, tonight’s matchup is an opportunity for the Maple Leafs to refocus and possibly reset their trajectory.

For the team to succeed, they’ll need every bit of energy, grit, and strategic decision-making the players can muster. From seasoned vets to fresh faces like Robertson and McMann, Toronto’s players must deliver their best despite the fatigue. With Berube at the helm, fans can hope he’s ready to adapt to the lessons from these early-season challenges and make the strategic tweaks that will allow Toronto to compete at its best in future games.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]